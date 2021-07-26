La Estrella Bakery’s goodness is expanding on Tucson’s west side

"I would always fake that I was sleeping in the living room so that my dad would lift me up and take me to bed,” she said.

After years apprenticing under his uncle, Gomez offered to rent the bakery to Franco and his wife for two years. It was enough time, Erica Franco said, for her parents to save up money for a down payment on a building at 5266 S. 12th Ave. and open their flagship La Estrella Bakery in 1985.

In 2011, the family opened their second bakery in the Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento, about a mile and a half away from Barrio Hollywood.

Gomez operated El Rio for decades before selling it in 1999; the bakery closed for good in 2018. Gomez, who died in 2017, had told his wife that if she ever wanted to sell the building, offer it to the Francos first and keep it in the family.

Two years ago, Gomez's widow approached the family about buying the building. Erica Franco, who runs the bakery with her three siblings, said they hadn't been considering opening a third location, but "things happen for a reason." Her father's emotional ties to the building convinced the siblings that it was the right time to come home, she said.