This popular downtown Tucson pizzeria is opening a 2nd location

A popular downtown pizzeria is opening a second location on the city's northwest side.

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink plans to open next month at 7262 N. Oracle Road.

The expansion was planned for 2020, but the pandemic delayed the opening, said Courtney Fenton, managing partner of Reilly.

In operation downtown at 101 E. Pennington St. since 2012, Reilly recently reopened the original venue after being closed for 14 months.

"There was some apprehension about the new location after being closed so long," Fenton said. "But the community welcomed us back with open arms and it was really reassuring to see. We have been overwhelmed."

She said their downtown neighbor, Tap and Bottle, were the ones who told them about the vacancy at Oracle and Ina roads.

"They're our neighbor downtown so we thought it would be fun to continue that relationship," Fenton said.

The new location will have both indoor and patio seating and the menu will be similar to the original Reilly menu.

"There will be some differences but we will have the pizza, pasta, salads and a large to-go offering," she said. "And, definitely the Brussels sprouts."