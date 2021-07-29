 Skip to main content
This popular downtown Tucson pizzeria is opening a 2nd location
Courtney Fenton, managing partner, brings in a liquor delivery while working toward the opening of Reilly Pizza, 7262 N. Oracle Road, on July 28, 2021.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star

A popular downtown pizzeria is opening a second location on the city's northwest side.

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink plans to open next month at 7262 N. Oracle Road.

The expansion was planned for 2020, but the pandemic delayed the opening, said Courtney Fenton, managing partner of Reilly.

In operation downtown at 101 E. Pennington St. since 2012, Reilly recently reopened the original venue after being closed for 14 months.

"There was some apprehension about the new location after being closed so long," Fenton said. "But the community welcomed us back with open arms and it was really reassuring to see. We have been overwhelmed."

Reilly Pizza, 7262 N. Oracle Road, occupies the former Subway and Alpha Graphics spaces next to Tap+Bottle, whose customers can order food from Reilly Pizza and have it delivered next door.

She said their downtown neighbor, Tap and Bottle, were the ones who told them about the vacancy at Oracle and Ina roads.

"They're our neighbor downtown so we thought it would be fun to continue that relationship," Fenton said.

The new location will have both indoor and patio seating and the menu will be similar to the original Reilly menu.

"There will be some differences but we will have the pizza, pasta, salads and a large to-go offering," she said. "And, definitely the Brussels sprouts."

The pizza oven burners will remain on to season the oven in preparation for the opening of the newest Reilly Pizza in early August.

The downtown location, with the financial backing of the Rio Nuevo board, is in the process of adding a rooftop dining venue.

Staff at the Oracle location is currently in training for opening in early August.

Visit reillypizza.com for updates on the new location's opening date.

Interior design in the second Reilly Pizza, 7262 N. Oracle Road, borrows from the original downtown location, including the lighting and wood lathe reflected in the mirror.

The interior of the second Reilly Pizza, 7262 N. Oracle Road, with a view through the arches of Cottonwood Plaza.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com

