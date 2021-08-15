Tucson shelters, veterinarians overwhelmed with animals, appointment needs

A 'perfect storm'

Boyer said at the beginning of the pandemic, she heard there were hardly any pets up for adoption at shelters, as they were all finding homes so fast. With many Americans working from home during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people were able to handle adopting a pet. She theorized perhaps pets were being brought back to shelters now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased and more people are returning to in-person jobs.

However, Reck said PACC was seeing “nothing higher than normal” in terms of returns, which is consistent with the rest of the country. According to the ASPCA, 90% of dogs and 85% of cats adopted during the pandemic are still in the same household.

Pauline Haas-Vaughn, the director of Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary pet shelter, also was not seeing many returns. She called the situation in Tucson a “perfect storm.”

Haas-Vaughn said some pet owners were forced to give up their pets due to the financial crisis caused by COVID-19, whether they had to move in with family members who did not accept their pet or they could not pay their pet’s medical bills.

“There’s always been a pet overpopulation problem,” Haas-Vaughn said. “Summer’s always the worst, but I think this summer is even worse.”