Time to move faster on cutting Colorado River use, conservationist warns

Q. Why did you look into the question of how much water needs to be saved to protect Lake Mead and Lake Powell?

A. I was frustrated. I hadn’t seen any simple statements about the status the two lakes were in. You hear things about how many feet it dropped in a year, but that’s about it. It was really prompted by another interview, in which a reporter asked ‘how much less water do we need to use to get Powell to full capacity’. I was really embarrassed that I didn’t know. I’m a numbers geek. I wanted to know how much they changed, what happened year to year, and why.

Q. You’ve been posting blogs recently that indicate Lake Powell is in particular danger because it keeps making greater than average releases to Lake Mead. You calculated that since 2000, Powell has lost an average of around 600,000 acre-feet a year. Why does this matter?

A. My real concern is for everyone that relies on this river, including the natural world. The risk of a really horrible water crisis emerging has been very understated in this basin. If we go into a repeat of the extreme drought years of 2001 through 2005, these reservoirs will tank. (Their water levels were much higher then than now, making the potential consequences of another ultra-dry spell more severe.)