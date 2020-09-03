Tucson schools plan for hybrid learning as Pima County meets state benchmarks

Pima County now meets recommended school benchmarks for hybrid in-person learning, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday.
Hybrid learning models combine in-person and online learning, with mitigation measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, how or whether to implement hybrid learning is up to each individual school district.
Pima along with Maricopa, Cochise, Coconino, Navajo and Pinal counties were greenlighted to offer hybrid instruction Thursday. Apache and Yavapai reached that status last week.
Two other counties, Greenlee and La Paz, have met the benchmarks recommended to resume full in-person instruction.
The state's Roadmap for Reopening Schools calls for:
• The use of masks during hybrid in-person instruction for all staff and students over 5 years old
• Physical distancing of students
• Cohorting of classrooms
• Enhanced cleaning and disinfection
• Closing of communal spaces
• Symptom screening
To achieve hybrid status, counties have to have fewer than 7% of their COVID-19 tests come back positive for two weeks, fewer than 10% of people showing up at hospitals with COVID-like symptoms, and two weeks with fewer than 100 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Gila, Graham, Mohave, Santa Cruz and Yuma counties still haven't reached the benchmark for positive test results. And Gila and Graham counties also fall short on hitting the mark for the number of cases.
However, the benchmarks are only guidelines and not requirements for school reopenings. Some Pima County charter and private schools opted to open before the benchmarks were met.
Thus far, Tucson's nine major school districts have elected to offer remote instruction only. Many, however, have opened to offer on-site care for at-risk children, as required by the state.
Since opening for on-site care on Aug. 17, TUSD — Tucson's largest school district — has had to close two campuses and shutter classrooms at another school following positive coronavirus cases.
Beyond meeting the benchmarks, reopening schools also requires that teachers are comfortable going back into schools, with issues including whether they believe the plans for everything from cleaning procedures to ventilation are adequate.
Potentially more significant are the views of parents.
On one side there are the same questions about safety. But there also are the countervailing issues of whether they can continue to try to oversee an online education of their children, especially with more adults now being called back to work.
TUSD has yet to set a date for hybrid learning as it monitors criteria set by the Pima County Health Department for a safe return to school, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said in a video update posted on Tuesday. That criteria will be examined again at the Sept. 9 governing board meeting.
The Sahuarita School District has set a target date of Sept. 17 to kick off hybrid learning, Superintendent Manuel Valenzuela told parents in a letter this week.
Valenzuela described the basic plan for hybrid instruction as splitting students into two groups, “A” and “B,” alphabetically by last name. The “A” group will attend school on Monday and Tuesday, and the “B” group will attend Thursday and Friday. When not on campus, students will engage in remote learning. Wednesdays will be entirely remote.
Valenzuela wrote in the letter that he anticipates starting at the elementary level first before rolling out hybrid learning for middle and high schools about two weeks later.
The Vail School District, with more than 12,000 students, told parents last week in an email that it is targeting Sept. 21 to begin hybrid instruction. Vail Superintendent John Carruth said in the email that plans are being developed for what that will look like, though students will have the option to continue full-time remote learning.
On the opposite end of town in the Marana School District, the governing board has set Oct. 19 as the start date for hybrid instruction, following fall break, Superintendent Dan Streeter told families in a letter last week. Planning is underway as is a survey of families of the district's 12,000-plus students.
The Flowing Wells School District, serving about 5,000 children, is also working on developing a hybrid model of learning but is first surveying families to determine how many would be interested in that option. Superintendent David Baker did not indicate a potential start date.
First Day of School, John B. Wright Elementary
First Day of School, John B. Wright Elementary
First Day of School, John B. Wright Elementary
