Tucson sees surge in vehicle, motorcycle fatalities despite virus-related decrease in traffic

Tucson’s streets have been less busy but more deadly during the coronavirus pandemic, police data shows.

Fatal car and motorcycle crashes have more than tripled so far this year compared to last year despite less traffic on the roads, Tucson Police Department statistics show.

Eighteen drivers and passengers have died so far this year in vehicle crashes other than motorcycles, compared to five such deaths in the same period last year, the data show.

Motorcycle fatalities, which are recorded separately, also have spiked within city limits to 17 deaths this year compared to five this time last year.

Traffic deaths were down slightly last year in Tucson from the previous year.

Meanwhile, pedestrian deaths have declined to 13 so far this year compared to 17 last year. And one bicyclist has died, compared to zero at this point in 2019.

Nearly a dozen U.S.states have seen death rates rise in lighter traffic, according to the nonprofit National Safety Council, though the increase has not been statewide in Arizona.

The Tucson trend came as a surprise to police Capt. Diana Duffy, the department’s traffic safety coordinator.