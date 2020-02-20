Tucson to continue every-other week recycling program

One of the biggest costs, he said, is contamination. Tucson is being charged about $33,000 a month — or $400,000 a year — in fees because of non-recyclables being placed into the blue bins, a list that included items such as diapers, paint and excess lumber.

That fee would be eliminated should the city reduce the contamination number in half, he said.

The city’s contamination rate of about ª of total recyclables is higher than the rate of peer recycling cities, including El Paso, Austin, Mesa, Seattle and Denver, but lower than Albuquerque and Phoenix, he said.

De La Torre said Tucson has a three-strike program to remove offenders from the program, but it is not being enforced.

The council’s vote included a recommendation to enforce the three-strike program.

“The way I see it is that people who are contaminating our recycling are costing us $400,000 a year,” Mayor Regina Romero said. “What I’m hearing from you is that you want to charge all of us for what a certain percentage users are doing to contaminate our recycling. I don’t like that.”