Tucson will remain in Regional Transportation Authority

A provision to continue weighted voting discussions was added to the proposal, so the voting structure may still change if board members can agree on a new system.

Maxwell’s motion also included the creation of a plan to fill Tucson’s project funding gap, which the city estimates could be as high as $250 million, as well as a new rule that the RTA will review project costs every five years to prevent similar shortfalls from cropping up down the line.

The funding shortage and lack of “flexibility” to account for increasing construction costs has been at the center of Tucson’s dispute with the RTA. While there’s no exact plan, Thursday’s vote means the issues are likely to be addressed as the RTA gears up for another two decade term.

“My colleagues on the council, city staff, and I have been raising these funding concerns for the last four years,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a news release. “I am pleased to see progress on a plan that ensures the city’s remaining RTA projects are fully funded and does not place an unfair burden on city taxpayers."