Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Less wind, more humidity to help fight massive blaze today
Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Less wind, more humidity to help fight massive blaze today

  Updated
The wildfire was at 104,690 acres as of Sunday morning. It was 45% contained and 1,168 people were assigned to the fire, which has cost more than $28 million to fight, so far.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

A day with less wind and more humidity will help firefighters today in their efforts to obtain the massive Bighorn Fire, officials say.

UPDATES: Bighorn Fire near Tucson, June 29: Here's what we know

An evacuation order was issued Tuesday morning for the southeastern Catalinas area around Redington Road. Click here to see a full map.

"We're starting to transition from hot, dry, windy to more of that monsoonal moisture that's supposed to show up tomorrow," Scott Schuster, an incident commander with an incident commander with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, said in the Tuesday morning briefing after pointing out that clouds were already forming above the Santa Catalinas. He said wind gusts on top of Mount Lemmon Monday topped 50 miles an hour and that it was the windiest June 29 on record in Tucson.

Despite several windy days, Schuster says three-quarters of the containment lines have held up.

"We survived two days of wind, with that we're feeling confident," he said. "We feel we'll survive another one."

The wildfire sparked by lightning on June 5, has grown to nearly 115,000 acres — about 179 square miles — and was 45 percent contained. On Tuesday, 1,018 people were assigned to help fight the wildfire.

The southeast edge of the fire around the Redington area continues to be the most active, Schuster said. The fire has reached Redington Road, which is being used as a barrier. A section of fire crossed the road Monday. Crews held the incursion to about 20 acres, he said.

For the past two days, crews in the Summerhaven area have been dealing with a four-acre hotspot near Soldier Canyon. The weather today will help control that hotspot, he said.

+5 Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Wildfire's smoke can be seen from space

Meanwhile, the western, northern and edges along the lower Foothills have continued to stay quiet for the past several days, he said.

Schuster started the morning briefing by acknowledging that it is the seventh anniversary of the deadly Yarnell Fire, the deadly wildfire near Prescott.

On June 30, 2013, 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots firefighters died in the Arizona blaze, the biggest loss of firefighters since 9/11.

One member of the crew survived.

Firefighters assigned to Bighorn will have a moment of silence today at 4:30 p.m., Schuster said.

Yarnell Hill Fire memorial today

The community of Yarnell remembers the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died in 2013's Yarnell Hill Fire every June 30. 

This year's 7th anniversary remembrance is taking place virtually.

A 15-minute service begins at 4:30 p.m. today.

View it on these websites:

yarnellarearesourcegroup.org

yarnellfire.org

peeplesvalleyfire.org

Here's why the Bighorn Fire got so big: weather, fuel, terrain
Here's why the Bighorn Fire got so big: weather, fuel, terrain

  • Updated

As residents in Tucson watched the Bighorn Fire burn across the mountain range, some wondered if the fire really needed to get so big, or if the firefighting strategy failed by not quickly smothering the fire while it was small. "It's easy to be a Monday-morning quarterback," said a University of Arizona fire ecologist. "They were doing all they could."

