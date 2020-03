University of Arizona cancels May 2020 commencement

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star. Click here to see the latest coronavirus updates in Southern Arizona.

The University of Arizona has canceled its May 2020 in-person convocations and commencement, UA President Robert C. Robbins announced Friday.

"The health and safety of our students, families, friends and communities must come first," Robbins said in a statement.

The decision comes about a week after the UA transitioned to online classes for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus outbreak. The commencement cancelation affects celebrations that were to take place in Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and Sierra Vista.

"My biggest regret for the Class of 2020 is that you didn't get to enjoy these final weeks of being a student and your final celebration with your classmates," Robbins said.

Robbins said an "alternate graduation experience" is being planned for the May 15 celebration. Updates regarding that experience will be available at commencement.arizona.edu starting next Friday.