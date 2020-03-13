UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus updates, March 13: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of the Coronavirus continues, here's the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Friday, March 13:



4:20 p.m.: Storytime with Paddington events at the University of Arizona Bookstore were cancelled, citing recent developments of the COVID-19 virus. The events had been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

3:45 p.m.: The monster truck show set for next weekend at the Tucson Convention Center has been postponed.

Citing worries about spreading the COVID-19 virus and travel restrictions, the city on Friday said in a news release that the three-day event is off for now. It was scheduled from March 20 through March 22 at Tucson Arena.

A new date for the Monster Jam event has not been set. Tickets for the canceled show will be honored at the rescheduled event, the city says.

Contact Ticketmaster Customer Service online at www.ticketmaster.com or 800-653-8000 for refund information.

2:20 p.m.: The Tucson Hip Hop Festival, originally scheduled for March 27-29, has been postponed to October, "in light of recent developments," according to their Facebook page. The new festival date is Saturday, October 17. All pre-sold tickets for the March event will be honored at the October event.