UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus updates, March 13: Here's what we know
  • Updated
Pima County Health Dept., coronavirus

Dr. Francisco Garcia, deputy county administrator and chief medical officer, speaks during a press conference regarding the novel coronavirus, in Pima County’s Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in Pima County Administration Building, 130 W. Congress St., in Tucson, Ariz. on March 9, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

As the spread of the Coronavirus continues, here's the latest updates from Southern Arizona. 

Friday, March 13:

4:20 p.m.: Storytime with Paddington events at the University of Arizona Bookstore were cancelled, citing recent developments of the COVID-19 virus. The events had been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

3:45 p.m.: The monster truck show set for next weekend at the Tucson Convention Center has been postponed.

Citing worries about spreading the COVID-19 virus and travel restrictions, the city on Friday said in a news release that the three-day event is off for now. It was scheduled from March 20 through March 22 at Tucson Arena.

A new date for the Monster Jam event has not been set. Tickets for the canceled show will be honored at the rescheduled event, the city says.

Contact Ticketmaster Customer Service online at www.ticketmaster.com or 800-653-8000 for refund information.

2:20 p.m.: The Tucson Hip Hop Festival, originally scheduled for March 27-29, has been postponed to October, "in light of recent developments," according to their Facebook page. The new festival date is Saturday, October 17. All pre-sold tickets for the March event will be honored at the October event. 

10:51 a.m.: Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit local sports, with Pima College canceling several athletic events that were scheduled through next weekend.

9:34 a.m.: Cirque du Soleil on Friday became the latest national tour to put on the brakes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Rialto Theatre at 318 E. Congress St. also suspended operations. The theatre and its sister venue, 191 Toole at 191 E. Toole Ave., have cancelled shows at least through the beginning of April. 

7 a.m.: The spring 2020 Fourth Avenue Street Fair is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday evening.

7 a.m.: The Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association decided to cancel the 35th annual Tucson Folk Festival, which was slated to take place from April 3-5 due to coronavirus concerns.

Other recent closures:

MOCA postpones, cancels events

Tucson's MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) is postponing or canceling all education and public programs until further notice, the museum announced in a press release Thursday. The museum said it will "keep the Museum open to our visitors as long as it is safe to do so."

Oro Valley cancels March events

The town canceled these events:

• Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch, Saturday, March 14

• Public Art Tour, Tuesday, March 17

• Bike/Swap/Sell, March 28

The March 18 and April 1 Town Council meetings will proceed but in-person attendance will not be allowed. Resident participation will be limited to online video streaming of the meeting at www.orovalleyaz.gov.

TSO suspends March performances

All performances of Tucson Symphony Orchestra from March 13 through March 31 will be suspended. These include “Barber Violin Concerto” on March 13 and 15, “American Soundtrack” on March 21-22, a documentary film showing about the Young Composers Project on March 24, and “Bravo! An Admission-Free Concert” on March 27.

Arizona Theatre Co. suspends production

Arizona Theatre Co. has put the Tucson production of The Legend of Georgia McBride on hiatus starting Saturday, March 14 through the end of the month.

In addition, all ATC education programming in Tucson and Phoenix will be paused through the end of the month.

ATC hopes to make a digital recording of The Legend of Georgia McBride available to ticketed patrons at a later date. "If you hold tickets to a canceled performance we will be in touch shortly about details," ATC said in a news release Friday.

The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) announced:

• Postponed, will be rescheduled: Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival in Sahuarita, March 14-15, postponed until a date yet to be rescheduled.

• Still scheduled to take place: Oro Valley Festival of the Arts, March 28-29; and Sabrosita Sahuarita, April 24.

