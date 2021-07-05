University of Arizona's $85M building to advance science, engineering research

The University of Arizona broke ground on an $85 million Applied Research Building set to bring together several programs under one roof.

The three-story, 89,000-square-foot facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and technology to advance research in the applied physical sciences and engineering fields, the UA said.

Eight departments among four colleges — the College of Engineering, College of Science, the James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences and the College of Medicine-Tucson — will have dedicated space there.

Undergraduate and graduate students in these programs, while not having classes at this location, will have access to the facility to conduct research.

It includes the university’s Imaging Technology Laboratory, which the UA calls “a world-leading supplier of advanced scientific imaging sensors” and is currently located off campus.

“Technology created by the lab is commonly used for applications such as satellite imagery and in-camera systems used on university-run telescopes,” UA said.

Now researchers within the lab will have additional space and “cross-campus” collaboration opportunities.