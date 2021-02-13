Vaccine shortage means Pima County must drastically reduce first dose appointments

Christ on Friday said that in addition to the 16,300 Moderna doses going to Pima County, an additional 5,850 doses of Pfizer will go directly to TMC and Banner Health for second shots, and 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccine will go the new UA state site.

County's vaccination rate praised

Christ praised the county's vaccination rate, which includes 180,607 doses administered out of 189,725 received, for a distribution rate of 95%.

What that means is the county now has significantly less vaccine than vaccination capacity, which includes being able to administer up 8,000 vaccines per day. Based on these rates, and the need to give second shots, Pima County had requested 39,400 doses for next week.

Cullen said the reduced vaccine supply will bring the county’s accelerated vaccination plan of fully immunizing 300,000 people by the end of March to nearly a halt in coming weeks if the federal supply doesn't grow and, thereby, the state’s supply doesn’t increase.

“We were so successful in giving first-dose vaccinations when we opened the 1B priority in the middle of January that we now have more than 100,000 people who need their second shot over the next three to four weeks,” she said.