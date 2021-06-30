Walnut Fire contained after charring nearly 11K acres

The Walnut Fire in Cochise County has been declared 100% contained at 10,667 acres, officials said.

The lightning-caused fire started Jun. 20. It is now listed in "monitor status," according to a Facebook post by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Meanwhile, the Pinnacle Fire in the Santa Teresa Wilderness within the Conorado National Forest is now at 70% containment with no increase in size, officials said.

A Facebook post from the Coronado National Forest reminds visitors that they are in stage 2 fire restrictions. Despite storms moving in, it will take a significant amount of rain to decrease fire danger, the Facebook post said.

The Telegraph fire near Globe has reached 91% containment at 180,756 acres on Jun. 28, officials said.

The human-caused fire has 273 personnel fighting the blaze and residents were asked to be ready to evacuate, according to a news release from Northwest Incident Management Team 6.

The fire has burned 52 structures and firefighters continued to monitor for flare ups to prevent fire spread, the news release said. With chances of rain this week, residents near the burned area should prepare for potential post-fire flash flooding, the news release said.