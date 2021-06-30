Walnut Fire contained after charring nearly 11K acres

The Walnut Fire in Cochise County has been declared 100% contained at 10,667 acres, officials said.
The lightning-caused fire started Jun. 20. It is now listed in "monitor status," according to a Facebook post by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Meanwhile, the Pinnacle Fire in the Santa Teresa Wilderness within the Conorado National Forest is now at 70% containment with no increase in size, officials said.
A Facebook post from the Coronado National Forest reminds visitors that they are in stage 2 fire restrictions. Despite storms moving in, it will take a significant amount of rain to decrease fire danger, the Facebook post said.
The Telegraph fire near Globe has reached 91% containment at 180,756 acres on Jun. 28, officials said.
The human-caused fire has 273 personnel fighting the blaze and residents were asked to be ready to evacuate, according to a news release from Northwest Incident Management Team 6.
The fire has burned 52 structures and firefighters continued to monitor for flare ups to prevent fire spread, the news release said. With chances of rain this week, residents near the burned area should prepare for potential post-fire flash flooding, the news release said.
The Alamo Fire located 10 miles southwest of Nogales is at 90% containment at total of 9,339 acres between Mexico and the Coronado National Forest, officials said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the fire has shown no growth, officials said.
The final update for the Backbone Fire has been issued on Wednesday. That fire is at 76% containment and 40,855 acres, officials said.
The lightning-caused fire west of Pine will be turned back to local units on Thursday, a news release from the Southwest Area Incident Management Team #1 said. Firefighters will be working the fire's edge looking for any remaining hot spots, according to the news release.
The Rafael Fire also released their final update on Wednesday. The fire is at 72% containment and 78,709 acres, officials said.
The fire was caused by lightning and has 572 personnel assigned to it, a news release from the Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 said.
Communities are no longer under evacuation status, but all areas within Coconino, Kaibab and Prescott National Forest remain closed, the news release said.