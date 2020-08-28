Wildfire smoke brings Tucson's worst air pollution in nine years

In June 2011, when more bad air days occurred, wildfires were also burning near Tucson, in the Sonoita area and near Sierra Vista, Gorman said.

On this year’s other day that exceeded the ozone standard, May 5, wildfires were not a factor, county officials say. That day’s bad air was due in part to hot weather — also a factor in this month’s elevated ozone levels — and to polluted air bearing down from Phoenix, officials said at the time.

Ozone, which can trigger or aggravate respiratory problems such as asthma, is formed by the reaction of volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides in sunlight.

Both those ozone ingredients are found in wildfire smoke.

At high enough levels, ozone can trigger chest pains and coughing, irritate the throat and inflame the airways. It also can reduce lung function, harm lung tissue and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, the EPA says.

On Friday, ozone levels edged near the standard again, but started dropping at around 3 p.m. Officials didn’t yet know whether the standard was exceeded again for the day.