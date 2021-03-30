Pima County will continue its mask mandate despite Gov. Ducey's orders

Although the governor’s executive order prevents local jurisdictions from enforcing mask mandates, Garcia contends various Arizona statutes give counties the authority to regulate public health by adopting their own provisions. The exact legal arguments the county attorney provided are covered by attorney-client privilege.

However, the county said the arguments reflect those made in the lawsuit the county faced for its mandatory curfew imposed in December. The Pima County Superior Court ordered the county to stop enforcing the curfew.

While he acknowledged the legal arguments are similar to the court case that went against the county, Garcia said he believes the county stands “on solid ground” when it comes to continuing the mask mandate and is ready for any legal challenges.

“This has been an overreach on the part of the executive. It’s up to the Legislature, and not the governor, to decide what authorities the counties are granted,” he said. “Aside from vaccination, the best thing that we have in our pocket is mask usage. We’re going to exercise that tool in order to be able to protect the health and well-being of the citizens of this county.”