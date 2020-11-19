 Skip to main content
Arizona GOP loses latest legal challenge to Biden winning the state
Arizona GOP loses latest legal challenge to Biden winning the state

PHOENIX — A judge on Thursday removed the last legal hurdle to certifying the results of the election and handing Arizona's 11 electoral votes to Joe Biden -- assuming there's no appeal.

In a brief order, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah denied a request by the Arizona Republican Party to block county supervisors from conducting a formal "canvass" to certify the votes. That clears the way for board action as early as Friday.

Hannah summarily granted a bid by county supervisors to toss the entire case, a request that was joined by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Democratic Party.

The judge did not provide an immediate explanation for his ruling, promising more detail later.

But he clearly indicated that he believes the lawsuit had no merit.

Hannah told Hobbs she can seek to recoup the legal fees she incurred in having to hire outside counsel to fight the lawsuit by the Republicans. And he said that is specifically based on a provision in Arizona law that requires judges to assess legal fees when someone files a claim "without substantial justification."

Despite the ruling, GOP officials insist they are correct in their interpretation of the law — and the relief they sought — to require that there be a sampling of ballots for hand count from 2% of all voting precincts.

"We have identified problems in our own process where the will of a Democrat secretary of state is being substituted for the black letter law passed by the state legislature," reads a statement from Kelli Ward, the state's party chair.

But Hannah's ruling effectively concludes that state lawmakers gave the secretary of state the power to enact rules allowing samples to be drawn by vote centers and not individual precincts. And those rules were approved by Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich, both Republicans.

Party spokesman Zach Henry declined to comment whether there would be an appeal.

