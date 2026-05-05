A fire destroyed a historic Prescott Valley home known as “The Castle,” more than 100 years after it was built as one of the Arizona Territory’s grand Victorian homes, officials said.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and the Prescott Fire Department were dispatched at about 3:18 p.m. May 2 to a residential structure fire on Fourth Street in Prescott Valley, where crews found a two-story home with flames showing from the roof, CAFMA said in a Facebook post.

Prescott Valley town officials identified the home as the historic Barlow-Massicks house, calling it a local treasure dating to the late 1800s.

The home was occupied when the fire started, but the occupant evacuated before crews arrived, CAFMA said.

One person was taken by Copperstate Ambulance for further treatment, according to the agency.

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta also addressed the fire in a Facebook post May 2, calling it a “sad day for Prescott Valley.”

Palguta wrote that the house had been destroyed by fire and offered prayers to first responders and those directly affected.

Suppression efforts were ongoing after the fire was brought under control, CAFMA said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available. The fire remained under investigation, according to CAFMA.

House was known as ‘The Castle’