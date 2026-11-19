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A man convicted of the 1995 murders of a couple at a campground near Flagstaff will get a chance to argue he should be spared the death penalty.

In a ruling Wednesday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said Todd Lee Smith has raised sufficient claims that he did not get adequate legal representation at the time he was sentenced and in a subsequent federal appeal.

Wednesday's ruling doesn't overturn his conviction and doesn't necessarily mean he will escape Death Row.

But it does mean that Smith, now 77, is entitled to present his claim to a state judge.

The case goes back to Aug. 3, 1995, when Clarence and Elaine Tannehill were found slain inside their travel trailer at the Ashurst Lake Campground off Lake Mary Road. They had been beaten, and their throats slit.

Smith was arrested in Phoenix three days later.

According to reports in the Arizona Daily Sun, investigators said they found evidence that tied him to the killings. He had also been seen camping next door to the couple in prior days.

At sentencing, Smith apologized to the family of the victims.

The defense claimed that Smith suffers from a personality disorder and thought at the time of the murders that the victims were a threat to him.

Jeffrey Coker, then a Coconino County Superior Court judge, said he believed that Smith does have a personality disorder but concluded he was able to control his behavior. Coker then sentenced Smith to death.