New money in the state budget to help comply with a court order that requires improvements in prisoner healthcare will mainly go to implementing a new care model at prisons across the state, the head of Arizona's prison system said.
But an attorney for inmates said while that's a welcome move, it still doesn't eliminate the need for a federal receiver to take over the healthcare system.
Ryan Thornell, director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, told a legislative committee this week that the new model will expand from a few pilot projects in parts of some state prisons to all 10 prisons across Arizona.
The updated contract with private healthcare provider NaphCare would add nearly $36 million to the current contract and help pay for 115 new providers, a 3% cost-of-living adjustment, and increases to reflect the current cost of caring for prisoners. It also wraps in a series of small contract changes made in the past year and a half that compensated NaphCare for its added care costs.
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The "Patient Centered Care Model'' is one of the major changes ordered by a federal judge when she issued a sweeping injunction last year that found the corrections department was providing care that failed to meet constitutional requirements despite more than a decade of court orders.
This past February, U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver said she'd appoint a receiver to run prisoner healthcare and take that role away from the state. That receiver has yet to take full control because the state has appealed the order.
The idea is to assign a specific healthcare provider to prisoners with chronic or ongoing mental or physical health issues so that there is a continuity of care in each prison housing unit, Thornell explained.
"We have a healthcare team led by a physician, made up of other providers, nurses, and potentially mental health providers that make up that patient-centered care team at that housing unit,'' he told the Joint Legislative Budget Committee.
"And the idea here is that every inmate has an assigned provider who is responsible for their overall care, and then they have a team that carries out that care, so that every day that team is discussing patient X's complications, appointments, considerations, and they have a more well-rounded approach versus patient X coming in and seeing just a random individual every other week, every other month, whatever the frequency is, and that individual doesn't know their case,'' Thornell said.
Under the current system, a prisoner with complex medical needs could be seen by a doctor or nurse who had never seen them, or had any idea about their case, he said.
"This puts that team at one unit,'' Thornell said. "It rounds out a more comprehensive team; it brings mental health together with the medical team, and it provides what I could say wraparound healthcare for the inmate.''
Thornell took the case to the committee, made up of House and Senate members, because it had to approve the contract changes and new spending. The committee did so on a unanimous vote Tuesday.
In addition to the $35.9 million for new healthcare providers, the pay raise and contract payments, the committee also approved Thornell's request to spend $9.2 million on incentives to attract new workers and more than $1.3 million on new medical equipment and IT improvements.
The Legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs included the additional $46.3 million in spending on healthcare-related costs in the state budget enacted in June. That brings the total being directed to inmate healthcare to over $451 million a year.
Lawmakers made the new spending contingent on adding contract language that requires detailed hiring goals, quarterly reports and financial penalties for NaphCare if it fails to meet the goals. The company took over prison healthcare in 2022, and the five-year contract is up for possible renewal next year.
The total state prison system budget is $1.8 billion, including $1.67 billion from the state general fund.
Corene Kendrick, an attorney who is deputy director of the American Civil Liberty Union's National Prison Project, said in an email that while she was happy to see progress, it is just a start of what is needed to meet standards. Her organization brought the lawsuit over inadequate prisoner healthcare in 2012.
"We're glad that ADCRR and the Hobbs Administration are finally attempting to get the Legislature to authorize additional health care staffing that Judge Silver ordered them to hire a year and a half ago,'' Kendrick said.
"That said, it has been slow going and the most recent report by the court-appointed monitors detailed ongoing and profound deficiencies in the health care that necessitated the federal court to place the prison health care into receivership,'' she wrote. "The State would be better served in focusing its attention on complying with court orders and the Constitution, instead of fighting the court orders through expensive appeals.''
Kendrick told Capitol Media Services that care for the 25,000 inmates housed in state-run facilities still falls short of what is constitutionally required.
That was the conclusion reached by Silver when she issued the order earlier this year, putting a receiver in charge of healthcare.
In her 83-page order, the judge detailed complaints that go back 14 years about inadequate physical and mental healthcare at the 10 prison complexes across the state. That included a history of agreements to do better, injunctions, and multi-million-dollar fines.
"But now, after nearly 14 years of litigation with defendants having not gained compliance with the injunction and the Constitution, this approach has not only failed completely but, if continued, would be nothing short of judicial indulgence of deeply entrenched unconstitutional conduct,'' the judge wrote.
The Republican-controlled Legislature has been wary of providing all the money the judge says is needed to comply with her rulings. And Democrat Hobbs and the prison system run by Thornell have consistently pushed back on the court's orders through appeals.
Republican Rep. David Livingston, who sits on the joint committee and has chaired the House appropriations committee for several years, continued to criticize Silver at Tuesday's meeting as he has for years.
"I personally have stated many times from this dais that I think the judge is outside of her boundaries and ordering the state to do way too much without authority,'' he said. "On the same token, we did do this in last year's budget, and I think it's needed, and I'm willing to approve it. But I just wanted to state what I felt about the lawsuit.''
But this isn't a partisan issue: Hobbs also has fought against Silver's decision to appoint a receiver.
On one hand, the governor acknowledged the history of problems of providing legally adequate healthcare for inmates.
"I inherited a prison system plagued by a decade of neglect and mismanagement,'' she said when Silver issued her order to appoint a receiver.
But Hobbs insisted that under Thornell, her hand-picked choice in 2023 to head the agency, there have been "meaningful reforms'' and "drastically improved healthcare outcomes and increased staffing.''
Democrats take full control of the House and Senate — and the budget process — next year.
No Democratic committee member commented on the new spending at Tuesday's meeting. It remains unclear if Democratic legislators are willing to boost funding more to help improve prisoner healthcare.