"We have a healthcare team led by a physician, made up of other providers, nurses, and potentially mental health providers that make up that patient-centered care team at that housing unit,'' he told the Joint Legislative Budget Committee.

"And the idea here is that every inmate has an assigned provider who is responsible for their overall care, and then they have a team that carries out that care, so that every day that team is discussing patient X's complications, appointments, considerations, and they have a more well-rounded approach versus patient X coming in and seeing just a random individual every other week, every other month, whatever the frequency is, and that individual doesn't know their case,'' Thornell said.

Under the current system, a prisoner with complex medical needs could be seen by a doctor or nurse who had never seen them, or had any idea about their case, he said.

"This puts that team at one unit,'' Thornell said. "It rounds out a more comprehensive team; it brings mental health together with the medical team, and it provides what I could say wraparound healthcare for the inmate.''

Thornell took the case to the committee, made up of House and Senate members, because it had to approve the contract changes and new spending. The committee did so on a unanimous vote Tuesday.

In addition to the $35.9 million for new healthcare providers, the pay raise and contract payments, the committee also approved Thornell's request to spend $9.2 million on incentives to attract new workers and more than $1.3 million on new medical equipment and IT improvements.