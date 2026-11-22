The panel's preliminary report found a variety of problems, ranging from meal quality that contributes to poor health, lack of access to basic hygiene items, and the difficulty in being able to call family and lawyers.

But when it came time to issue a final report in November 2023, commissioners said they found that, as volunteers with no budget — and all but one with other jobs — they lacked the time and resources to truly get a handle on the issues in the state prison system.

Ortiz noted the limits and ultimate disbanding of the governor's oversight commission fueled the need to create an actual dedicated office — what the 2025 law did.

"We fought for the statute,'' Ortiz said. "Now, it's time to take the next step and fight for the funding.''

Ortiz, as incoming chair of the Senate Committee on Government and Judiciary, said she plans to take a hard look at the department in the meantime, with plans to keep an open line to the executive and the department.

"We should be acting as an oversight body,'' Ortiz said.

"I've never been one that is hesitant to bring up these concerns either to the department themselves or to the governor's office,'' she said. "I'll continue having those conversations with them.''

Ortiz added that she plans to continue working with Republicans like Blackman in approaching reform.

"The issue of suffering in our prisons, of irresponsible use of tax dollars, this has been a bipartisan issue for years.'' Ortiz said. "I hope it will remain that way heading into this next session.''