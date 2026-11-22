PHOENIX — Deciding whether to fund a prison watchdog office and make it functional could cause divisions in the newfound Democrat trifecta.
Republicans and Democrats passed — and Gov. Katie Hobbs signed — legislation creating an independent office into law in 2025 to oversee the state Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry. But when it came to handing down $1.5 million to make the office functional, the Democratic governor and Republican leadership twice declined to foot the bill.
It was Republicans who led the charge on creating and financing a prison oversight office in the first place.
Democrats provided support for oversight, too. But it was Republican lawmakers who strived to hold the state prison system to account with a certain fervor — especially with a director appointed by a Democratic governor sitting at the helm.
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But now, one major advocate for the oversight office, Sen. Shawnna Bolick, is out after losing her seat this election.
And though incoming Senate Government and Judiciary Chair Analise Ortiz already marked money for the oversight office as a priority in the upcoming session, the remaining Republican sponsor, Rep. Walt Blackman, and advocates still fear challenges ahead given past bipartisan funding failures.
And that challenge starts at the top, with no sign to date that Hobbs wants to actually fund an office that would have independent oversight over an agency run by Ryan Thornell, her hand-picked choice.
The governor remains noncommittal.
"I am looking forward to having conversations with the incoming Legislature regarding their priorities and what needs to happen with our prisons,'' she said Saturday.
That lack of gubernatorial backing is not going unnoticed.
"I am concerned that because they have the trifecta and because they do have the Ninth Floor (the governor's office), that they can get real protective of the Department of Corrections as the governor's agency, and that a lot of necessary hearings and pressure will go away because now they're protecting their own party,'' John Fabricius, executive director of Praxis Initiative, one of the criminal justice reform organizations behind the oversight bill, said.
"That would be a historic mistake, I believe, for the Democrats,'' he continued. "And I hope that they don't succumb to that. We need truth, we need accountability, we need real oversight of the Department of Corrections.''
For the first time since 1966, Democrats took both chambers of the Legislature. But in the process, criminal justice reform advocates lost a key Republican lawmaker.
It was Bolick in 2025 who sponsored Senate Bill 1507, which created the Independent Correctional Oversight Office to monitor and report on conditions, compliance, complaints, and spending in the state prison system. Hobbs agreed to sign the bill — but did so with the caveat of first eliminating the requested $1.5 million necessary to make the office functional.
Proponents pressured Hobbs to put money toward the office in the 2026 session but, once again, hit a dead end. The governor did not include oversight funding in her executive budget proposal.
And though lawmakers moved spending bills through the House and Senate, the final bipartisan budget omitted it, too.
When asked earlier this year about that decision to exclude funding for the oversight office, Hobbs said that wasn't just her decision, pointing to the fact that Republicans did not include the office in their budget proposal either.
"This was a negotiated, agreed upon budget,'' Hobbs said in June. And she said even the all-Republican spending plan sent to her the prior month — one she vetoed — "also did not include this funding.''
The push to pay for oversight will return again in 2027. But Bolick, a Republican, will not after losing her seat to freshman Democrat lawmaker Amelia Gallitano in Legislative District 2.
Though Bolick is not returning, Blackman, the sponsor of the mirror House bill, is still serving in the Legislature, though no longer as House Judiciary chair. Blackman, a Snowflake Republican, said his commitment to seeing the office realized will continue, and he plans to keep working across the aisle to do so.
"We need oversight,'' he told Capitol Media Services.
"We need the office funded, Blackman continued. "We need to take a good look at the system that we have in place. And that hasn't changed. I've been constant on that for years.''
But Blackman noted some apprehension as the Democratic caucus sorts out its priorities and contends with the governor's approach to the department.
"I'm just really hoping that the present governor actually follows up on some of her commitments she made four years ago about this,'' he said.
Blackman refers to one of Hobbs' first acts in office in 2023: an executive order convening the Independent Prison Oversight Commission shortly after she tapped Thornell to head the agency.
That commission was tasked with inspecting prison facilities and records, talking with staff and inmates and reporting on access to medical and mental health care, drug treatment programs, as well as conditions and staffing. Both Blackman and Ortiz served on the commission.
The panel's preliminary report found a variety of problems, ranging from meal quality that contributes to poor health, lack of access to basic hygiene items, and the difficulty in being able to call family and lawyers.
But when it came time to issue a final report in November 2023, commissioners said they found that, as volunteers with no budget — and all but one with other jobs — they lacked the time and resources to truly get a handle on the issues in the state prison system.
Ortiz noted the limits and ultimate disbanding of the governor's oversight commission fueled the need to create an actual dedicated office — what the 2025 law did.
"We fought for the statute,'' Ortiz said. "Now, it's time to take the next step and fight for the funding.''
Ortiz, as incoming chair of the Senate Committee on Government and Judiciary, said she plans to take a hard look at the department in the meantime, with plans to keep an open line to the executive and the department.
"We should be acting as an oversight body,'' Ortiz said.
"I've never been one that is hesitant to bring up these concerns either to the department themselves or to the governor's office,'' she said. "I'll continue having those conversations with them.''
Ortiz added that she plans to continue working with Republicans like Blackman in approaching reform.
"The issue of suffering in our prisons, of irresponsible use of tax dollars, this has been a bipartisan issue for years.'' Ortiz said. "I hope it will remain that way heading into this next session.''
The same was echoed by incoming House Majority Leader Nancy Gutierrez. But the Tucson Democrat added that she "can't commit to funding at this point.''
Blackman expressed some expectation of "growing pains'' as Democrats assume control of both chambers.
"Their priorities are going to change because they're going to have to govern,'' he said.
"They're trying to balance the budget, they're trying to pay for school funding, take care of the economy,'' he continued, meaning funding for prison oversight "may go down the priority list.''
And Blackman said he does not have the most faith in Hobbs to follow through.
"When it's really time to do something, she backs down,'' Blackman said. "It's my opinion that she is protecting Thornell.''
But Blackman added that problems with the prison system are far from new and are not unique to Hobbs — or either party.
"The prison has been broken under both administrations,'' Blackman said. "(Hobbs) could be the person to actually fix this.''
Fabricius expressed cautious optimism for the upcoming session and a sense of urgency, noting continuous complaints from inside prison walls, and the pending lawsuit against and potential for federal court receivership of the state's prison health care system.
"The embarrassment isn't going to come in a report that's written by an ombudsman,'' Fabricius said. "The embarrassment comes in every dead body that's coming out of the Department of Corrections, and every assault that doesn't get resolved, and every staff member that gets hurt, and every person that doesn't get medical care.''
He continued, "The Democrats would do themselves a massive disservice if they ran from this issue.''