Initially, I found it quite concerning that cocaine was recently found in the west wing of the White House. Hopefully, the current administration is not involved. Possibly the former could be suspect? Does it really matter? Instead of playing the blame game, let us remember the misguided words of Nancy Reagan’s famous catchphrase “Just Say No”. Ironically, we now have hypocritical political figures who say no to human rights and decency while “high” on their horses.