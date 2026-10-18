Ciscomani the Immigrant

It really is hard to understand Juan Ciscomani's lack of interest in and vocal support for immigrants and their current plight. Ciscomani frequently highlights his family's immigration from Mexico to the United States and the opportunities this has provided him. However, rather than supporting immigration reform that provides others with the same opportunities he has enjoyed, he has instead opted to support Trump and his policies of vilifying immigrants and of ICE surges . This is ironic given the probability that, had the Trump current policies regarding immigration and the Trump Administration's attacks on immigrants existed at the time Ciscomani came over, he probably never would have been allowed in. So I guess the moral of the story is point out how you came in, point out how lucky and fortunate you are to have had these opportunities afforded to you, and then shut the door behind you. How so very very disappointing.