Frat life can change
There was a time when a major purpose of college fraternities was to teach men to be gentlemen. Now, alcohol-fueled parties, as well as forced alcohol consumption in hazing rituals, put both men and women at risk. Part of the problem, it seems to me, is that the traditions of hazing, boozing and sexual abuse continue because “that’s the way it’s always been.” But it doesn’t have to be.
All it would take is one fraternity to decide to stop hazing its future members, rather than continue the tradition only because they were hazed. All it would take is one fraternity to decide to break the cycle.
Imagine if young men choosing a fraternity were to hear from the members that “We don’t haze. We limit alcohol consumption. We teach our members to respect women.”
How many would make that choice? It would be nice to find out.
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Karen Micallef
Oro Valley
First synagogue
While Sunday’s feature on Arizona’s oldest places, reprinted from the Arizona Republic, claimed to list “all” the Arizona landmarks that predate statehood in 1912, one of Tucson’s own was sadly missing.
Tucson Jewish Museum & Holocaust Center, at 564 S. Stone Ave., occupies the first synagogue in the Arizona Territory. Built in 1910, the building was the first home to Temple Emanu-El, and then housed several churches (and even a Mexican radio station!) before falling into disrepair. The local Jewish community stepped in to reinvigorate the space, and it’s been a vital part of Tucson’s cultural landscape ever since.
The museum tells the stories of Jewish presence in Southern Arizona since the late 1880s, sharing how Jewish pioneers helped shape the broader community; teaches the lessons of the Holocaust through the stories of the 270-plus local survivors, and produces a wide range of programs and events.
We encourage you to come by for a docent-led tour one day soon.
Sharon Glassberg
East side
OK to be wrong
If you vote Republican because the Republican way is the right (correct) way to vote and you are now beginning to have doubts, it is OK to be wrong, i.e., not vote Republican. Remember, in your life experience, there have been other times when you were wrong.
Perhaps you no longer agree with Trump policies that Republican candidates have supported (or at least not opposed), e.g., the Iran war, tariffs, immigration procedures, etc. It is OK to not vote in this election for the Republican candidate(s) whose judgment you question. What is important is to vote your conscience.
Dale Gehring
Midtown
Confused about the ballot?
I canvassed my neighbors about the election last weekend, and I heard a lot of fear and anger. Anger about the war and tariffs. Fear for public schools and health insurance. And bewilderment about the out-of-control federal government.
As voters, my neighbors were confused by the giant ballot, which lists candidates for 26 positions, plus 11 propositions. They were confused and said they didn't have time to read the Recorder's thick voter guide. They had seen the candidate TV ads and attack videos.
But they wanted change. So I referred them to Pimavote.com, a free Pima County Democratic Party service that creates a personalized list of candidates, propositions and recommendations. Just visit the site and enter your address.
Pimavote.com shows locations for secure ballot drop boxes, early voting sites, and Election Day vote centers in Pima County — sortable by name, ZIP code, or opening date. You can even print out your ballot summary.
Don't wait! Early ballots have already been sent out, and the election is less than a month away.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
The grand old cottonwoods
There have been many news articles and letters to the editor regarding the Lochiel cottonwoods. I was born and raised in the San Rafael Valley and lived in Lochiel the first 16 years of my life. My ancestors have lived in the area since the 1850s. If not for my physical limitations, I would have certainly joined the protest group. In the shade of those beautiful, stately trees, we held many community picnics and barbecues attended by residents of both sides of the border. If one has not heard the "music" of those shimmering leaves and watched birds of many species fluttering in the branches, they have missed something exceptional. It deeply saddens me to see them destroyed for a totally unnecessary barrier, just to satisfy someone's petulant whim. I sympathize with our neighbors, the Tohono O'odham, and pray they will be successful in their struggle against this unwarranted invasion of their land.
Joe Gardner
East side
Trump and the Peace Prize
So the Nobel committee once again decided not to award the peace prize to Trump. I have the appropriate two-word response to this decision — no kidding!
Craig Whaley
Oro Valley
2026 ballot measures
In recent years, it’s been easy to recommend which statewide ballot referendums from the Arizona Legislature should pass or fail. Because of the special interests who often control the state House and Senate, it was easy to “just say no.”
Nov. 3, there are two referendums that deserve a "yes" vote:
– Proposition 316 would require voter approval of any tax on groceries, with a maximum cap of 2%. Food taxes, like all sales taxes, have a disproportionate impact on the poor.
– Proposition 319 would require voter approval of new photo traffic enforcement.
As for the rest, “just say no.” Propositions 141, 142, 144 and 320, collectively, would limit your vote (make it harder to vote by mail), violate the First Amendment, make financing of roads more difficult and inequitable, and limit public school spending.
On that last subject, please support our local schools by voting yes on Propositions 426, 427 and 429.
Stephen Yozwiak
Northwest side
Tucson deserves a better deal
Three years ago, voters rejected Prop. 412. This repackaged version, Prop. 421, is not much better.
Prop. 421 offers $2M annually for community causes, a small concession given TEP is spending nearly that same amount on ads, mailers and paid ballot arguments to push the initiative through.
Defeating Prop. 421 will not compromise service. TEP remains legally obligated to keep the power on, handle emergency repairs, and prioritize safety.
$2M a year is not enough to build drought-resilient infrastructure and prepare Tucson for the next 25 years.
Vote no on Prop 421.
Dave Salafsky
Midtown
Prop. 425
I recently read Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy's editorial. In it, he railed against Prop. 425 and taxes. But not once did he mention what taxes in our county pay for. No mention of schools and our kids, no mention of our roads and transportation system, no mention of our libraries and the joy and learning they bring to many, no mention of public transportation, no mention of dealing with homelessness. I could go on, but you get my drift. Taxes pay for services that Christy fails to mention and ignores.
Howard Strause
Foothills
Greed in sports
I retired and wanted to watch more sports. I paid for the MLB package to find the Diamondbacks blacked out playing on the East Coast. Why? Greed. The athletes make millions, and the fans spend more each year. The NFL has 10 networks televising it. This helps pay for increased salaries. Greed again. Amazon Prime is getting money for advertising the NFL games. Fans subscribe to watch the games that should be free. Greed once again. It will end when the fans stop filling the stadiums and paying for networks that should be free. College sports are also creating greed. There is no end in sight. Fees and subscriptions will continue to cost more, but being on a fixed income, I won’t be paying for any of it. I also won’t show up at any professional games to help athletes make $150 million a season.
Alan Brizee
East side