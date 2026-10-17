The grand old cottonwoods

There have been many news articles and letters to the editor regarding the Lochiel cottonwoods. I was born and raised in the San Rafael Valley and lived in Lochiel the first 16 years of my life. My ancestors have lived in the area since the 1850s. If not for my physical limitations, I would have certainly joined the protest group. In the shade of those beautiful, stately trees, we held many community picnics and barbecues attended by residents of both sides of the border. If one has not heard the "music" of those shimmering leaves and watched birds of many species fluttering in the branches, they have missed something exceptional. It deeply saddens me to see them destroyed for a totally unnecessary barrier, just to satisfy someone's petulant whim. I sympathize with our neighbors, the Tohono O'odham, and pray they will be successful in their struggle against this unwarranted invasion of their land.