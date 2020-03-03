Letter: Competency in Crisis
This week the President put Vice President Pence in charge of containing the Coronaviris. Pence in 2014 initiated a rapid expansion of an HIV epidemic in his state of Indiana. He closed the only Planned Parenthood that tested for the virus. He had publicly stated that condoms do not work, and forbid needle exchange programs. The latter has been been adopted in most states for decades. He is on record stating that smoking does not cause cancer.

This a dark era indeed. Divination, seers, and denial did nothing to stop the bubonic plague in the 1300's nor will it today.

The current situation will not of course be as devastating, but the larger virus problem is the anti science attack by the supporters of this current administration. There is no pill that will take care of that.

John Corbett

Foothills

