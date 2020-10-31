Letter: Count Every Vote!

As faith leaders of Pima County Interfaith Council who lead congregations with members of all political persuasions, we hear misguided threats and attempts to cast doubt on the election process and how well ballots will be counted.
Arizona has become a model for mail-in ballots and highly professional officials run the election in Pima County. However, no matter how quickly counties count the votes, we are still likely to see delays in final decisions for close races. Allow election officials to do their jobs and count every vote. No one should prematurely issue claims of victory or defeat.
Attempts to harass, intimidate, or otherwise suppress the vote of fellow citizens are an affront to the rule of law. We will be among the first to denounce such behaviors.
Let's all exercise patience and forbearance as we await the results. We implore everyone, whatever your political leanings, to trust the process. Exercise patience and good will while we wait. Our democracy requires it.
Rev. Jim Wiltbank, Rev. Michael P. Lonergan, Rev. Stephen Springer, Rev. Sharon Ragland
