I read with interest, today's article (April16) about the EPA issuing $177million to establish regional centers to assist groups in applying for grant money. Its seems to me yet another example our government wasting money it has to borrow.

Wouldn't a better solution be to simplify the process for applying for grant money? This sounds more like a government bureaucracy creating another bureaucracy to translate the original bureaucracy . How long before another agency is set up to assist with this new agency.

Simplify the first bureaucracy instead of spending millions to create more complexity.

Jay Allen

Midtown