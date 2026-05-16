Paint for pool

Trump handpicked a painter who had worked for him to repair and paint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and said it would cost $1.8 million. After a little time, the cost spiraled upward to $13 million, and the contract was awarded without a competitive bid, which is allegedly required. That Trump bypassed the competitive bid process is not surprising since he pays no attention to rules of law and always rewards his friends who remain true to him. No real reason for the giant upward swing of the cost, though to you and me, $13 million seems enough to paint all the pools in Washington, D.C. It’s simply another humdrum day in the crooked politics world of our crazy president.

Hell must be freezing over!

Sad irony

The irony might have been more humorous to me if it had not been so sad. On May 6, the same night the Oro Valley Town Council congratulated itself on the generous participation of its citizens in the new general plan, OV Path Forward, it ignored that plan and voted for commercial and residential development of the city's most iconic public property. After all, that plan had elevated environmental conservation and scenic view preservation as its top priorities. This Pusch Ridge site, known as Rooney Ranch, is among the most stunning locations in Pima County and has been public open space for many years. Then, under the radar and internal to only the council itself, plans for rezoning, sale and development went forward. And while rhetorically supporting public consultation, the council never sought any ideas or creative alternatives from us for Rooney Ranch. A sad irony, since the joke was on us for thinking that we, and OV Path Forward, meant something.