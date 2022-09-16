Letter: Lock Who Up?

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the...". You all know the rest, followed by the bellowing chant: Lock her up! The joke is that if Trump really wanted Hillary to be locked up, he would have given her a job in his administration. Which begs the question, would he have ever given her (italics) a pardon?

What's more important and a lot of us would like to know is, who got their hands on these secret files Trump squirreled away from the White House. What were his intentions, (souvenirs for sale?), and whom of his many swamp creature cronies were shown this secret stash: Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, or our own real life SEVEN DAYS IN MAY General, Michael Flynn. All did business with shady, sometimes enemy foreign individuals. God knows who has picked over, examined or scanned this information and where it has traveled since. Lock who up?