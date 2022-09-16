 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Lock Who Up?

  • Comments

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the...". You all know the rest, followed by the bellowing chant: Lock her up! The joke is that if Trump really wanted Hillary to be locked up, he would have given her a job in his administration. Which begs the question, would he have ever given her (italics) a pardon?

What's more important and a lot of us would like to know is, who got their hands on these secret files Trump squirreled away from the White House. What were his intentions, (souvenirs for sale?), and whom of his many swamp creature cronies were shown this secret stash: Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, or our own real life SEVEN DAYS IN MAY General, Michael Flynn. All did business with shady, sometimes enemy foreign individuals. God knows who has picked over, examined or scanned this information and where it has traveled since. Lock who up?

William Muto

People are also reading…

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: MAGA Republicans

In a nationally televised speech from Philadelphia, President Biden identified MAGA Republicans as evil, and a "clear and present danger" to o…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News