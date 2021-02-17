 Skip to main content
Letter: Minimum Wage
Two letters in a week have stated that the minimum wage is for kids flipping burgers and entry level workers who don't work hard enough to deserve more and that it was never intended to be a living wage. I guess Franklin Roosevelt was just kidding when he campaigned for the minimum wage and said “no business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country. By ‘business’ I mean the whole of commerce as well as the whole of industry; by workers I mean all workers, the white collar class as well as the men in overalls; and by living wages I mean more than a bare subsistence level — I mean the wages of decent living,”

Jack Garner

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

