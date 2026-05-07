Trump threatens NATO

The Star had two opposing opinions regarding NATO (May 4). I find neither opinion particularly insightful because the history of NATO and its current role in the face of ongoing Russian threats are ignored. Talgo avers that NATO has outlived its original purpose, neglecting the fact that the alliance has protected all its members from external threats since 1949. He wants NATO to operate globally (absurd) and Europe to defend itself, which it is doing already, though with less fanfare than he might imagine. Even Finland and Sweden joined the alliance to defend themselves against Putin. The Europeans pay enormous amounts of money to Ukraine, so Talgo’s arguments are moot. Owens and Poulson emphasize that NATO is more important today than ever for all members, including the USA, but they do not illuminate how much we depend on our allies on the Continent in all our global operations. BTW, allies collaborate and communicate with each other, but Trump does not do that, as in his war against Iran.