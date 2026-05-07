Trump threatens NATO
The Star had two opposing opinions regarding NATO (May 4). I find neither opinion particularly insightful because the history of NATO and its current role in the face of ongoing Russian threats are ignored. Talgo avers that NATO has outlived its original purpose, neglecting the fact that the alliance has protected all its members from external threats since 1949. He wants NATO to operate globally (absurd) and Europe to defend itself, which it is doing already, though with less fanfare than he might imagine. Even Finland and Sweden joined the alliance to defend themselves against Putin. The Europeans pay enormous amounts of money to Ukraine, so Talgo’s arguments are moot. Owens and Poulson emphasize that NATO is more important today than ever for all members, including the USA, but they do not illuminate how much we depend on our allies on the Continent in all our global operations. BTW, allies collaborate and communicate with each other, but Trump does not do that, as in his war against Iran.
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Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Your money and the Federal Reserve
An article in the Star’s May 3 edition called “Seeking a better measure” is a must-read.
Trump’s new man in charge, Kevin Warsh, has an idea how to reduce inflation by changing the formula as to how to calculate it. Nice timing, as the November election is coming. Trump needs to have something to run on, such as reducing inflation.
(Trump said the same thing when he killed the bipartisan immigration that Trump sabotaged even though the conservatives supported it).
Kevin Warsh is Trump’s man, and he is now managing our money. Do your homework.
Changing the rules to benefit Trump and his Republican leadership does not pay off for average Americans of all parties.
Pat Bannon
Midtown
Trump lies that the Iran War is over
Trump told Congress on May 1 that hostilities with Iran had terminated as of the 60-day deadline, so no Congressional approval is needed.
That was yet another lie from Trump.
On May 4, U.S. military helicopters sank six Iranian speed boats in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the U.S. is blockading 17 Iranian ports using assault ships, guided-missile cruisers, destroyers, plus four aircraft carriers, 10,000 personnel and 100 aircraft.
If it looks like a war, sounds like a war, and kills 3,600 people, it's a war.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
Horse racing coverage
Having been a longtime Kentucky resident prior to moving to Arizona, I was greatly disappointed that your Sports Editor did not include any news about the Kentucky Oaks horse race and the Kentucky Derby race. Both were in their 150+ year running. Notable events were the winning of both races by the same jockey, the first female trainer to win the Derby race, and the unbelievable come-from-behind Derby-winning horse.
Fred Mansmith
Vail
Immigration attorney scams
Sincere thanks for publishing the ProPublica expose of the horrendous exploitation of individuals seeking representation for legal and logistical assistance in their immigration cases. Conversely, all of the major networks (CBS, NBC or ABC) exhibit continuing cowardice in their failure to cover these and other related issues attributed to the current administration's abhorrent abuses of due process. Please continue to support the investigative journalism that is necessary if the nation has any hope of surviving our present authoritarian morass.
David Sadewasser
Southeast side
How do you spell relief?
Yes, we all need it, but where to find it? I have an answer, a surprising one. I need a diversion, a respite, a refreshing dunk of my head in cool water. Something to push away the onslaught of negativism, attitude, posturing, ignorance, deceit, blatant lying and outright violence. It's everywhere these days. But the Arizona Daily Star has recently made some inroads to quell my distress through a change of focus in its Sports coverage.
I now look forward to its reporting on people in our community, not just results and statistics or history so far back to be irrelevant. This has ranged from high school to junior college to some of the "lesser" sports at the college level. Stories about the lives, history, accomplishments and aspirations of our young athletes. Uplifting, encouraging, compassionate. Deeply personal.
These stories have come from the junior and senior reporters. Even Michael Lev, Mr. Statistics, has bought into this. Kudos for Relief!
Michael Craig
West side
Democratic Party identity
The Democratic Party has been hijacked by the extreme left. Bernie Sanders, a Communist, has allied with AOL and the rest of the high-profile leftists.
Polls show that acceptance of socialism is growing. It reflects the ignorance of a large percentage of our society, primarily the younger group. There are demonstrations in the streets advocating Communism and the destruction of America as we know it.
These groups have been around for a while, but now are becoming highly visible and vocal. Our youth have been slowly indoctrinated throughout public education to leftist ideals. The true history of America is not taught. The degree of patriotism has declined. As we approach our 250th year, we should be celebrating why we are the greatest country on Earth. We all need to be aware of the cancer growing among us.
Do not be tolerant of those who denigrate America. Those who identify as "Kennedy" Democrats need to raise your voices and not allow your party to be taken over by these leftist extremists.
Bill Dowdall
Oro Valley
Pick a reason, then duck and cover
Before the talk of nuclear threats, the justifications for war with Iran came in a steady stream: freeing the Iranian people, regime change, protecting U.S. forces, stopping Iran’s proxies, forcing a better deal than Obama had, each explanation arriving just in time to replace the last one. Finally, Trump settled on the big one: nuclear bombs.
When I was in elementary school in the 1950s, we practiced “duck and cover” drills under wooden desks bolted to the floor, preparing for nuclear war, as if that would save us! Today, we’re again told to fear nuclear threats, this time from Iran, while nuclear powers like North Korea, Russia, and China already have the real thing.
At this point, I’m less worried about distant threats from Iran and more inclined to duck and cover under my desk every time Trump starts moving his lips.
Lawrence Mazin
SaddleBrooke
Dollars and sense
Mr. Trump attempted several times to take away every success his predecessors made. With one, he was not successful (eliminating the ACA); with another, he was (abrogating the international treaty with Iran). Multiple, reliable news and monitoring sources demonstrate that the war likely already costs $50 billion (while the National Cancer Institute receives $7 billion annually and Head Start $12 billion.) Even on days without combat, we pay $100 million per day. Perhaps you have already calculated your additional increased costs in gasoline, food, goods, and services. Scholar Desmond Morrison of Princeton University says poverty could be virtually eliminated in the U.S. with an expenditure of $180 billion, all of which could be reaped from annual uncollected taxes of $1 trillion. That’s 20 times what Iran is costing us. America is not a poor country, but we are governed by some who make arguably very poor choices.
Wes Ward
Oro Valley