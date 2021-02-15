 Skip to main content
Letter: Minimum Wage
Letter: Minimum Wage

Once again, we are being bombarded by liberals screaming about raising the minimum wage proving ignorance is paramount to liberals. Simple fact: minimum wage was never intended to be a living wage, minimum wage was intended to make sure the employee was paid while learning and growing in a company. The problem is that many people are incapable of making the effort to learn and develop, they want a free ride.

Any employee can raise themselves out of minimum wage by working harder and better, and asking the business owner or manager what they need to do to be better - ask for criticism and learn from the comments of others. Perhaps you would rather stay at minimum wage, many of these people deserve what they are getting with the lack of effort. Do they realize they can go to another company and prove to them how good they are? They don't because that would require effort.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

