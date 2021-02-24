Letter: The arguments against $15/hour

Recently a letter suggested that a person earning minimum wage would make $15,000 per year, above the federal poverty level. So no problem! But -
The smallest apartments now rent for $1,000/month, leaving $3000 yearly to cover food, transportation, utilities, clothing.
And the average US rent is $1419/month.
For rent to be 1/4 of income, you would need an income of $5676/month, $35.47/hour.
Federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour. That’s for non-tipped employees. For tipped employees, it’s $2.13 per hour.
I invite you to imagine yourself in this situation, with children, during this pandemic.
As a country, we need to raise the minimum wage. When President Franklin Roosevelt introduced it, he said it was intended to be a living wage. Maybe it was a living wage in the 1930's, but it certainly isn't now.
Patricia Eisenberg
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.