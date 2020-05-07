Letter: Trump Devalues All Health Care Workers

It is abhorrent what Trump is now tweeting to encourage protestors against the very guidelines that he and the Pandemic task force led by VP Pence have recommended. It totally devalues the sacrifices and personal dangers that all our health care workers are making for the victims of the pandemic virus. How about the efforts and personal risks that other essential workers are making to keep our food stores stocked? Can he not get his head around the danger that still exists from the virus because of testing and treatment deficiencies? Has Trump sunk to a new low in his bid for reelection that he encourages his followers to endanger their own health as well as others?
Mike Morris
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!