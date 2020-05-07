Letter: Trump Devalues All Health Care Workers
View Comments

Letter: Trump Devalues All Health Care Workers

It is abhorrent what Trump is now tweeting to encourage protestors against the very guidelines that he and the Pandemic task force led by VP Pence have recommended. It totally devalues the sacrifices and personal dangers that all our health care workers are making for the victims of the pandemic virus. How about the efforts and personal risks that other essential workers are making to keep our food stores stocked? Can he not get his head around the danger that still exists from the virus because of testing and treatment deficiencies? Has Trump sunk to a new low in his bid for reelection that he encourages his followers to endanger their own health as well as others?

Mike Morris

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News