Public Power is better than TEP
Here in Tucson we have a chance to get public power and free ourselves from the horrible mismanagement and continual rate hikes from TEP. Primarily, vote against Prop 421 and stop the bad deal that allows TEP control for 25 years! The deal costs the city and working class people a lot of hard earned money. While TEP offered the city of Tucson 2 million bribe each year, Tucson residents pay 14.4 million to TEP and there is another 2.2 million fee charged by TEP that completely wipes out any benefit. Does that make sense? Vote no on 421!
My TEP bills are unaffordable, and I am angered by their dealings around the data centers, including rate hikes and environmental impacts on air quality and water resources. According to the Arizona Daily Star, TEP’s rates have risen almost as fast in the three years between 2020 and 2023 as they did in the 22 years from 1998 to 2020.
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It’s time for public power!
Chrysta Faye
Downtown
Evil minds
December 22, 2025, at Turning Point’s Amerifest, Don Jr. admitted his father had destroyed the party previously known as the Republican Party, even naming the new party, “America First Party” or “MAGA Party.”
He admitted that this is no longer the Republican Party to a standing ovation. They ousted prominent supporters who helped create this movement, targeting Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Steve Bannon. Their crimes? Disagreement with the administration’s position and high-level personnel.
Now, in attempting to keep the demented old man in power as someone who bloviates without knowing why, the latest plan is to have Jr. replace Sr. in 2028, make Sr. V.P., Jr. resigns, and Sr. steps in. Can you spell C.O.R.R.U.P.T.I.O.N.?
The 12th Amendment (the law) specifies that no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of president shall be eligible to that of vice-president. But we’re talking about people who obey no laws.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
What irks me
I only have 170 words but here goes. Skyrocketing prices for food, housing, and everyday essentials High medical bills and expensive insurance premiums. Steep college tuition rates that leave people with overwhelming student loan debt.
This really irks me. Deep polarization and a lack of cooperation between political parties. Government corruption and inside trading.
I also do not like pressure to tip in non-traditional service settings. Everyday items locked behind plastic security cases in stores. Poor customer service: Long wait times and difficulty reaching a live human being for support.
These also irk me. Snowbird traffic in Tucson in winter. When I see someone I don't want to talk to. A knock at the front door when I'm not prepared for guests Hidden fees and the inability to get a human being on the phone. Robo calls.
This is also irksome:
Income disparity
Long Lost family values
Tran-men in women sports
I could go on but I am out of space.
Tom McGorray
Northwest side
I used to be a Republican
I was a staunch Republican from the early 70’s until 2004, when like many, I felt the Republican party was leaving me, so I left it. A second career in charitable feeding opened my eyes to many of the inequities that exist in America, but my reasons for leaving and staying away from the party were more than that.
It was the growing influence of evangelical religion. It was the Tea Party takeover. It was the January 6th insurrection. And now it is the corruption and gridlock in Washington D.C. What was once mainstream Republican policy and ideology is now considered radical and “leftist” by mainstream Republicans.
To those who have not yet left the Republican Party, I say: why not? Can’t you see it isn’t viable anymore? To those who still might leave the party in the future I say: let’s make a difference In November!
Paul Wunderlich
Foothills
Candidates and trans issues
Conservatives focus on cultural issues (especially trans gender) because they are afraid of discussing economic issues. I am sick and tired of hearing those anti trans ads on tv. Focus on the important things.
Nancy Ward
Northeast side
Secular sequitur
8/1/26 page A1: Ruling: Religions control reporting.
By relying on the First Amendment, the Arizona Supreme Court is granting immunity to any religion for violation of secular law. The justices have given absolute immunity precluding criminal/civil penalties for illegal secular acts committed as religious doctrine.
If a religion decides, as part of their doctrine, that it is permissible to commit secular crimes and misdemeanors, then, under the First Amendment, the religion has no culpability. Can a criminal organization organize as a religion and become exempt from criminal activities by stating their criminal activity is religious doctrine? The Arizona Supreme Court has created a massive loophole.
Aside from that, any organized religion should accept responsibility for their actions or failure to act. With this decision, organized religions are given the opportunity to ignore “noblesse oblige” or as Uncle Ben said, “With great power, comes great responsibility.”
James Abels
Midtown
Where are you?
Where are the women, actual females, who remain silent or actually support trans men who are allowed to participate in women’s sports. These trans men, occasionally biologically confused, but far more often fakers, wannabees, identifiers with a perverted purpose, are intentionally invading women’s safe spaces and winning women in sports because of physical superiority while unable to compete successfully with men. Be trans if one wishes and live a happy, rewarding life, but never, never in competitive women’s sports. For you women who have remained silent, I truly hope that at some time in the future that your daughters or granddaughters, when they find out about you inaction and lack of outrage, insist that you stroll the Walk of Shame. I hope that they point out that you were not misguided but, in your effort to belong to the in crowd, you were a coward. You were a traitor to the female sex and I hope they exhibit obvious disgust concerning your actions.
Loyal M Johnson Jr
Oro Valley