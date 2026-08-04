Where are you?

Where are the women, actual females, who remain silent or actually support trans men who are allowed to participate in women’s sports. These trans men, occasionally biologically confused, but far more often fakers, wannabees, identifiers with a perverted purpose, are intentionally invading women’s safe spaces and winning women in sports because of physical superiority while unable to compete successfully with men. Be trans if one wishes and live a happy, rewarding life, but never, never in competitive women’s sports. For you women who have remained silent, I truly hope that at some time in the future that your daughters or granddaughters, when they find out about you inaction and lack of outrage, insist that you stroll the Walk of Shame. I hope that they point out that you were not misguided but, in your effort to belong to the in crowd, you were a coward. You were a traitor to the female sex and I hope they exhibit obvious disgust concerning your actions.