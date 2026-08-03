Detainee deported without medical procedure
Just as the German people had no idea of the horrors in the “work camps” (aka concentration camps and death camps), it is obvious we have no idea of the horrors in the ICE detention facilities.
That a woman with a serious kidney condition that involved a surgically inserted urination tube was deported before the tube could be safely removed is criminally negligent. I can only imagine the absolute lack of any type of healthcare for these detainees (aka prisoners).
And when this nightmare ends, we the American people will have to answer to the world why we turned our backs to these men, women and children.
Karen Papagapitos
Northwest side
Equal time please
People are also reading…
The July 27th Daily Star ran a long article-over 1000 words-about the person who won the Republican nomination for AZ School Superintendent over the incumbent in the recent primary. It was about her background, achievements, and policy differences with the incumbent, and also about the ESA (voucher) program. Only one sentence in that article mentioned Teresa Leyba Ruiz, her Democratic opponent in the race in November.
As a retired educator myself, I think it’s vital that we elect someone as AZ School Superintendent who knows and cares about public education. Teresa Leyba Ruiz is that person, an educator with 35 years of experience in public education.
When will the AZ Daily Star give the Democratic candidate the same free publicity you’ve already given her opponent?
I’m waiting.
Cathy Monroe
Northeast side
Damage done to reflecting pool
After all was said and done prosecutors acknowledged that the damage done to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was as a result of flawed installation by the installing contractor. Charges earlier made again several individuals for vandalism were dismissed. Trumps had earlier claimed that vandals sliced the lining of the pool with a knife or the like and those were proven false. Does it seem to you, as it does me, that Trump makes up fault without any evidence and no investigation. He just utters the first thing out of his vile, demented mouth and believes we will accept his lies. Truthfully has any president ever committed falsehoods so blatantly and continually.
Philip Reinecker
East side
Only in a far-left tabloid!
Again, the Daily Star shows its colors. On their Front Page edition of Sat. 08/01 they TRY to Promote that mindless Biden & Trump are similar. Obviously the tabloid has the TDS illness. Nothing on the front page about all the false actions of Fauci.
L.W. Johnson
Foothills
Josh Hawley and the 5th Amendment
Josh Hawley, the MAGA Ohio Senator, who raised his fist in support of the rioters on January 6, went on a well-rehearsed tirade against Dr. Anthony Fauci this week. He should have researched his attack a little better.
In part of his statements, he said, “no honest person pleads the 5th.” Dr. Fauci pleaded the 5th 111 times.
In 1922, while testifying in New York, Donald Trump pleaded the 5th over 400 times. By comparison, it looks like Hawley is saying Trump is four times more dishonest than Fauci.
A trip to the Donald Trump woodshed will be forthcoming. Raise your fist, cuss a little to show how tough you are and then take what punishment The Don gives out, like the good little minion you are, Joshy. And, God forbid, never again speak without running your script by the Project 25 censors.
Gary Haslett
SaddleBrooke
Another massacre at the border
This time it’s environmental, as three of four cottonwood trees, estimated to be over 200 years old, were destroyed July 28 - 29 near Lochiel, San Rafael Valley, apparently for the “crime” of spreading shade across the international boundary — and possibly impeding construction of a second 30-foot wall, creating a dead zone between walls, as the Executive spends taxpayer dollars to “protect” the nation from seasonal migrants like black bears, porcupines, pronghorns, and an occasional ocelot or jaguar. Also affected, cultural sites and nearby springs.
As of Friday, one cottonwood remained because activists had climbed it earlier in the week and have remained in the tree for three days and counting.
The Valley is in Congressional District 6, represented by naturalized migrant Juan Ciscomani, who serves on the Animal Protection Caucus. District 6 residents, please contact/visit his well-staffed Tucson office, 1636 N Swan Road, Suite 200, Tucson, 85712, (520) 881-3588. Ask him to end this travesty.
Ila Abernathy
Midtown
Senate hearings
I am just oh so sick!!! on this Dr. Fauci Senate hearing and them painting him a monster. I, along with millions of others lived through this COVID ordeal and I can say that "where is the blame for our dear President?" The country was in turmoil over the rapid transmission of the disease and the need to slow it down so he (Dr. Fauci) tried to come up with a number of solutions but was faced with counter proposals from the right wing of the government. I believe that curtailing the spread of this disease was paramount in the resolution and he did the best he could under the circumstances. Please reset your memory button to what actually happened in that unsettling time period. Millions more would have died if it weren't for him.
Fred Thompson
East side
Gutted fed cybersecurity
Of all the boneheaded and/or malicious cuts Trump has made to our nation’s security, gutting the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) tops the charts. Bad enough he destroyed weather warning forecasting, bad enough he destroyed infectious disease controls-attacking America’s own cyber safety police is an outrage.
No you can’t prove a direct link from the cyber attacks that temporarily shut down safe tap drinking water in 30 Minnesota’s communities (150,00-300,000 people) -to the gutting of CISA but it played a role for sure. You’d have to be deaf dumb and blind not to think that Iran-well known for its cyber attacks — wouldn't retaliate for our invasion and bombing of their infrastructure and people.
In his campaign to commercialize and privatize America he has left us horribly vulnerable. Who will stop this unraveling of our safety?
Rick Rappaport
Oro Valley
Communists vs. Nazies?
Listen to the right wing and know that Democrats want to end boarders, prisons, police, the Presidency, the Senate, the Pentagon, the Supreme Court and take all the money you’ve earned and give it to those too lazy to earn.
Listen to the left wing and know Republicans are racists, sexists, homophobes that want to criminalize any opposition to Trump at Universities, law firms, political opponents, justices, or any citizen amongst “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
Morons vs. Cretins would be more on point.
The majority, I hope, are thinking Americans that can divine what is so and what is not this coming election.
Richard Kimball
Midtown
Reduced speed limits
When I started driving in the mid-sixties, the speed limit on Pima Street was 35MPH. Back then over 90% of the cars on the road had drum brakes. Prone to fade and being downright scary when wet, the figure is now probably reversed to 90+ of the cars on the road have four-wheel disc brakes. Worlds safer. Starting with 1967, all cars have a dual master brake cylinder that means you have a backup brake system installed from the factory. Antilock brakes are now commonplace. A very popular tire in the sixties was a locally produced retread. That's a worn-out tire with new tread fused on to it. Simply dangerous, especially compared to today's premium radial tire. Pima was a two-lane road from Wilmot to Catalina High School, where 2400 kids went to school. Now most of that distance is four lanes with a center turn lane. I sure hope the misguided official reason for lowering the speed limit to 30MPH isn't safety.
Jon Hurst
Northeast side