Letter: Trump Patriots do not support Putin
Letter: Trump Patriots do not support Putin

Re: the March 16 letter "Trump 'patriots' cheer on P utin."

In response to accusations made by your letter writer, I am a proud Trump supporter and do not know of a single Trump supporter that is in favor of Putin’s tyrannical actions. And in fact, neither is Donald Trump or Tucker Carlson. If, you actually spent the time to watch Carlson’s program you would know that. I do see one of the requirements of this newspaper for printing a letter to the editor is no slander…..maybe the letter didn’t get edited?

Susan Antonopulos

Sabino Canyon

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

