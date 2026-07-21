David Briggs

Northwest side

Miller is beyond belief

I attended a protest demonstration at our Congressman’s office. I did not realize I was giving myself away by my appearance, but Steven Miller called us all out:

“It’s not a coincidence that when you look at these violent Antifa demonstrations, you see any photograph of those who are assembled, to be blunt, not one of the people that is demonstrating looks like a normal person ... They’re all deformed in some way, in their appearance, in their dress, in their mannerism ... the people that are violently demonstrating, why is there not one normal looking person ...? Every one of them, through the course of their life and their decisions, has scarred their body and their appearance ... to the point in which their outer appearance becomes a manifestation of their inner hatred.”

Guess I just couldn't hide the "inner hatred" my life and decisions as a social worker and disability rights lawyer showed in my horrific appearance.

There is some really weird and crazy stuff going on here.

Kathleen Harris

Foothills

The lies continue