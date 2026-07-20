Ciscomani and election integrity

Rep. Juan Ciscomani has been elected to Congress twice under Arizona's election system. That gives him a unique opportunity, and responsibility, to help restore confidence in our elections.

For years, and now again this week, unfounded claims about widespread election fraud have undermined public trust and divided our state. While every election system can be improved, Arizona's elections have withstood audits, recounts, and court challenges. The same system that elected President Trump in Arizona in 2024 also elected Rep. Ciscomani.

I encourage Rep. Ciscomani to publicly affirm that Arizona's elections are secure, that the voters who elected him can trust the process, and that disagreements over policy should not become attacks on our democratic institutions.

Leadership is measured not only by winning elections but by defending the integrity of the system that made those victories possible.

Frank Hagel

SaddleBrooke

Elections

For almost 10 years, I volunteered working the Pima County polls. I am very familiar with the process and can attest to the legitimacy, honesty and high-quality of how our county has run its elections. The only time I ever remember anyone questioning our election integrity was when Trump started questioning it during his 2016 run. I wondered why. Now I know it was to cover his butt if and when he lost. Win or lose, he continues to cry foul and try to convince us that our elections are rigged.