Letter: Was This A Joke?

What was I actually watching during the Presidential debate? Was it Saturday Night Live? Was it Comedy Central?
Holy Cow! The President couldn't keep his mouth shut. How could anyone possibly know for sure what he will do for the American people? It's only about big business. His tail feathers got ruffled when not in the spotlight. What an entertaining evening. There was not a kind word that came out of our President's mouth.
Oh My! Please think about our future. Vote wisely.
Phyllis Bowcott
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
