Letter: Who has the president harmed?

I must respond to my fellow reader’s comments about the president’s keeping Americans from harm. To my understanding, the American foreign policy in the Middle East has really put more Americans serving in that region at risk. He has done little to restrain Iran’s behavior, or that of other actors in the region, such as Russia, who do not wish us well. Yes, North Korea has not launched any rockets; but perhaps they don’t need to for strategic purposes; and they cannot afford to.
However, it is safe to say his failure to deal effectively with the Coronavirus threat has harmed most of us, including the 170,000+ of us who have died, the million or so sickened, and millions more who have lost jobs, homes, and fortunes because of the economic fallout of his incompetence. This is unforgivable harm close to home.
Paul Waugaman
East side
