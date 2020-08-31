 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Who has the president harmed?
View Comments

Letter: Who has the president harmed?

Re the Aug. 22 letter Trump excels at keeping Americans from harm."

I must respond to my fellow reader’s comments about the president’s keeping Americans from harm. To my understanding, the American foreign policy in the Middle East has really put more Americans serving in that region at risk. He has done little to restrain Iran’s behavior, or that of other actors in the region, such as Russia, who do not wish us well. Yes, North Korea has not launched any rockets; but perhaps they don’t need to for strategic purposes; and they cannot afford to.

However, it is safe to say his failure to deal effectively with the Coronavirus threat has harmed most of us, including the 170,000+ of us who have died, the million or so sickened, and millions more who have lost jobs, homes, and fortunes because of the economic fallout of his incompetence. This is unforgivable harm close to home.

Paul Waugaman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News