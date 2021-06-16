Letters to the Editor June 16

White rioters get free pass
How can we accept Rep. Andrew Clyde’s statement that the assault on the U.S. Capitol was a “normal tourist visit” when a group of white men injured so many?
If Black men stormed and assaulted the U. S. Capitol, would we let it go and silently move on?
If Mexican American men stormed and assaulted the U. S. Capitol, would we let it go and silently move on?
If all men are created equal, then why are white men above the law?
Refusing to create a bipartisan commission reinforces the belief that white men are above the law.
Michele Clark
Midtown
2020-21 violence breaks us apart
In 2020, numerous cities in the U.S. were afflicted with less symbolic but more damaging and deadly violence than was caused on Jan. 6 by supporters of Donald Trump. The anarchy that included looting, vandalism, arson and beatings was not only downplayed but tacitly encouraged by prominent members of the Democratic Party. Both the violence on Jan. 6 and during 2020 was terrible and a menace to law and order and good government. If we continue to treat Republicans or Democrats as more responsible or even solely responsible for political violence, all it can do is create more discord and disunity in the media, our government and our country.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Dem overtures are slapped away
Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Kevin McCarthy and others keep clamoring for bipartisanship. Yet when bipartisanship is handed to them on a silver platter, they slap it away with disdain.
They’re showing their countrymen that what they are really interested in is continued obstructionism and an all-out effort to never allow President Joe Biden to realize the goals that he has set for his administration, among which are badly needed investments in infrastructure, education, health care, racial equity and the return to a strong, healthy middle class.
These are the goals which all critically thinking Americans would like to see their president and elected officials achieve. Yet because of the duplicity and perfidy of the majority of Republicans in today’s Congress, we the people may not see these objectives realized.
So if comity between the two parties is scoffed at by the GOP, then I exhort the Democrats to help Joe Biden get the people’s work done by other means. Just get it done!
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
People’s will is being usurped
In several states the GOP is substituting their choice for whatever the majority has voted for, if they have lost.
This is the case in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey and the GOP legislators are 48 people trying to overturn what the majority of Arizona voters voted for in Prop. 208.
Prop 208 is law and will be made obsolete by the GOP. This means that the 1,675,810 votes for the proposition will be made null by 48 votes, made by 48 people. Your vote is actually 0.00003 of a “real” vote.
This is not the first nor will it be the last time these people assert their privilege of position over the expressed will of the people.
Some have said in this paper that elections have consequences. The Arizona GOP is trying to eliminate any result that does not sit well with them, no consequences. All morality and sense of fairness is thrown out for the sake of their donors.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Sinema afflicted by delusions
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s views on the filibuster and not attending a critical vote are ridiculous. What she doesn’t realize is past behavior predicts future behavior. If she thinks the Republicans in the Senate are suddenly going to be bipartisan and cooperative, she has another thing coming. This is another example of many Arizonan politicians, e.g., Gov. Doug Ducey, Sen. Karen Fann and Attorney General Mark Bronvich, who do not have necessary critical thinking skills, and are so tunnel-visioned, they cannot accept reality. What is with this state?
Zachary Shnek
Northwest side
For security, use voter ID numbers
There has been much discussion on voting fraud and how to be sure each ballot comes from a duly registered voter. In April of 2020 I received a “Voter Notification” card from Pima County that included the numbers for the districts, congressional, legislative, supervisor, and school, in which I am registered to vote. It also gave me my very own ID number. If we need more than a signature on a mailed election ballot to identify who filled out that ballot, why can’t that ID number be used? Matching numbers would certainly be easier than trying to determine if the signatures match. And that number would be unlikely to provide the means to invade the voter’s privacy.
Judith Holley
Green Valley
Electoral system proves fragile
The 2020 presidential election and its aftermath exposed with frightening clarity the dark underside of our electorate. We’ve learned how fragile our representative system is as we face the greatest threat to the union since the Civil War. Today’s Republican Party embodies this threat in its servile fear of (and fealty to) a twice-impeached former president and his gullible, conspiracy-loving base.
Future historians will marvel at the cult-like GOP, once a respected political entity, now a cancer on the body politic. It stands for obstruction and voter suppression; the latter an insult to the memory of every American who sacrificed all to insure the survival of our experiment in self-governance and democracy. I’ve spent my entire working life in service to this country and to observe it slipping toward authoritarianism is both tragic and depressing. Age and infirmity will prevent me from knowing the future outcome of our nation’s struggle, but hopefully the honorable and competent current administration and its adherents will prevail.
Joseph Stanley
East side
Democrats must stop the hate
From reading letters in the Arizona Daily Star, it is apparent that Democratic writers only have hate and race on their mind, reflective of many other Democrats. Their hate for Donald Trump is never ending, but they have now added a woman, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, to their list. They are acting like a bunch of bullies toward her.
Sinema is keeping their leftist agenda from being passed in Congress by supporting the filibuster, as many Democrats have in the past. Democrats loved her when she ran against Martha McSally. They loved John McCain when he stabbed fellow Republicans in the back, i.e., in his last vote in the Senate to preserve Obamacare.
Hate from Democrats is evident from their cancel culture, wokeism, intimidation, silencing of opposing voices and now anti-white “critical race theory” being taught in schools across the country controlled by progressives. Democrats have always presented themselves as being the opposite of stereotyped heartless Republicans. But just who is it now spewing hate and racial division in America?
Sally Minnington
North side