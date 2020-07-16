‘Normal’ is what got us in this mess
Re: the June 30 “Letters to the Editor”
It’s fascinating that people talk about returning to “normal” when the pandemic is over because it’s actually normal that’s the problem. Humans are out of control on this planet. After 100,000 years of slow, steady growth, we’ve suddenly quadrupled from 2 to 8 billion people in about a hundred years. We’re ruining Earth for our own and our fellow species: extinctions are surging and populations of nonhuman animals are half of 1970 numbers; forests are being destroyed, oceans polluted; we’re even changing the climate. And we act surprised when nature strikes back.
Then there’s each other. Earth’s 190 tribes (countries) are armed to the teeth — including nuclear weapons — because we can’t even get along with our own species. Americans stockpile guns, our economy is a house of cards and riots have replaced conversation.
Where are international peace talks? Long-range planning? Real climate remedies? Unifying leaders? Wisdom? Absent. The new world religion is denial, and normal is our fate.
Bill Perry
Ajo
Conover best candidate for county attorney
I generally do not submit letters endorsing candidates, but this election for county attorney is one of the most important in recent history. I have been a member of the State Bar of Arizona, practicing law, both civil and criminal and serving as a judicial officer for 26 years. I’ve been a national judicial educator for 25 years.
I have had the pleasure of working with Laura Conover as a member of the federal court attorney’s panel since 2012. She has demonstrated discipline, ethics, professionalism and compassion for victims, defendants (and defense attorneys) in her role as the administrative attorney for the U.S. federal bench. Conover is an asset to our profession.
Her experience, understanding of our community (as a bilingual/bicultural advocate) makes her uniquely qualified to be our next county attorney.
Please bring change on Aug. 4: a new system prosecution and justice. Vote Laura Conover for Pima County Attorney.
Margarita Bernal
West side
Confederate memorials must come down
Do not for a moment believe it when the president and our governor say that those things or those names are part of our heritage. Those very words were used by avowed segregationists like George Wallace. Any memorial or statue in public view, or any name of a military base associated with the confederacy, only stands for hate, intolerance, oppression, slavery and treason.
Now, if we wanted to find great and distinguished generals to replace those treasonous ones, we could consider Generals Benjamin Oliver Davis Sr. and Daniel “Chappie” James Jr. Consideration could be given to the following Medal of Honor recipients: William Harvey Carney, William Henry Johnson, Vernon Joseph Baker and Edward Allen Carter. Learning about our country’s painful and shameful history is important and instructive; however, the shame and hurt is magnified when those monuments are in public places, and our service men and servicewomen have to be trained on a base named after traitors who fought to preserve the institution of slavery
James Robinett
Southwest side
President’s rallies indicate lack of concern
The president of the United States is allowed to hold “rallies” without adhering to state regulations. We mortals would be fined or arrested if we didn’t follow these regulations.
Trump seems joyful about spreading COVID-19 by holding these “rallies” where attendees don’t wear masks or observe advised safe distances, even though much yelling is evident. These situations, according to experts, are the worst for virus spread. Attendees then return home and spread their illness. This is evidenced by a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and Arizona after recent “rallies” in these states. Watch out, South Dakota, the one state outside of the northeast keeping their virus numbers low, you are next on Trump’s hit list.
Trump is responsible for thousands of sick and dead people and shows no concern. He is tested for the virus daily as are those nearest him. We mere mortals are not. He’s only interested in himself. Leaders lead by example and he isn’t setting any great example.
Barbara Mongan
West side
AZ ‘death panels’ are here
In a Facebook post on Aug 7, 2009, then-Gov. Sarah Palin gave this ominous warning about health-care legislation: “The America I know and love is not one in which my parents or my baby with Down syndrome will have to stand in front of Obama’s ‘death panel’ so his bureaucrats can decide, based on a subjective judgment of their ‘level of productivity in society.’”
I find it ironic that Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Republicans have now instituted their version of a “death panel” for COVID-19 patients in Arizona. According to “COVID-19 Addendum: Allocation of Scarce Resources in Acute Care Facilities Recommended for Approval by State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee,” many residents, including the aged, infirm, disabled and others may be assessed as not worthy of receiving life-saving therapy.
As a public health professional, I am outraged that this “death panel” strategy has not received more coverage in our news.
Charles R. Stack
Green Valley
Mayor, council:
Heed the silent majority
The Tucson City Council, led by Mayor Regina Romero, has overturned a common sense ordinance that kept people out of areas designated as crime scenes. They need to remember that most of us common citizens admire and respect the police officers whose job it is to protect and defend all citizens. It has become fashionable to condemn them on a daily basis.
It is time for this insanity to end. A crime scene is created so that proper investigations can be accomplished. People do not have the right to violate and thereby contaminate the area. At least Steve Kozachik understands.
Thank you, sir. I request the mayor and council understand they should care for all, not just the few who enjoy creating havoc.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Conover is what
a leader can, should be
Laura Conover has my vote for Pima County Attorney. Specifically, her solid position on prosecution of low-level drug offenders. From first-hand experience, I know how ruinous the present punitive system can be for these nonviolent offenders, usually young men and women who do not belong in prison. A ruthless prosecution myopically brands them as felons, not people with an addition, guaranteeing private prisons a never-ending full house; then releases them, untreated and with little or no hope of finding meaningful employment.
Conover points out what a boondoggle the current system is. Precious dollars are eaten up with process not programs. It is time for reach change, not just lip service. I believe Conover means what she says. She will bring to the office a brilliant combination of intelligence, integrity and compassion.
She is a shining example of what Tucson leadership can and should be.
Christina Angle
East side
America needs
to listen to experts
Spreading seeds of doubt about facts causes us to doubt our own common sense. In this topsy-turvy world, how do we, the people, know who or what to believe? For starters, we can ask: Are we hearing from the experts; do they have proof?
Those without specifics that end with “I hope,” aren’t experts. We are witnessing the life and death consequences of being misguided by posers. Experts say: “Increased testing stops the spread.” President Trump says: “Slow down testing.” Experts say: “Wearing masks keeps others safe.” Trump says: “It’s a personal choice.”
He plowed ahead, opening up the economy despite dire warnings against it from our top health experts. The repercussion: U.S. coronavirus cases skyrocketed, causing opening up of the economy to stall. Cases in Arizona increased to 4,878 in one day.
Going forward, ask: Who should we listen to now?
Merry Mungo
Sahuarita
Not the killer instinct America needs
The president’s father, Frederick Trump, trained his son to be a “killer” in his business practices. Donald Trump must have misunderstood the focus of his father’s admonition because he is now applying it more broadly. In his most recent demonstration of dangerously irrational and contemptible conduct, he is now extorting the nation’s school districts to reopen this fall or risk the loss of federal funding.
He does this against the advice of infectious disease experts who agree that, given the current skyrocketing infection rate, schools will not be ready at that time to safely open their doors to our children and grandchildren. He has made this immoral and horrifying decision solely to increase state and national economic activity, thereby aiding his reelection campaign. He is quite literally willing to cause the death of tens of thousands of people to avoid the embarrassment of losing an election.
Charles S. Sabalos
Foothills
Ruling shows Trump not above the law
Once again, the Supreme Court of the United States has ruled against the president’s wishes. It was not a complete victory regarding the disclosure of the president’s financial status past and present, but it is a reminder to him that he is not beyond reach, he is not above the law, he is not untouchable. This president has tried to buy his way through most of his life, he thought he stacked the court in his favor, but the individuals who serve the people in their position on the Supreme Court stand for justice, not him.
There are still more decisions that need to be made, nationally and in the New York district. It is a start in the right direction. Now, #45 tweets that it is “political prosecution, that it is not fair, courts in the past have given ‘broad deference’ but not to me.” How sad that the leader of our nation takes to social media to cry about not being treated fairly by the highest court in the nation.
Vote in November.
Bette Cochefski
East side
Follow this simple rule:
Wear a mask
My husband and I shopped at Fry’s (on Valencia Road) today. There was only one entrance open and there was a very prominent sign requiring everyone entering the store to wear a mask. As we shopped, we noticed at least six customers not wearing masks. We saw employees look at these people, but no one said anything about the lack of a mask.
Why not? My husband and I both have preexisting conditions and we always wear a mask in public. We do not like it, but we do like to live. We will never get a hold on this disease if we can’t follow a simple rule like wearing a mask. Do you wear a seat belt? Wear a mask.
Leslie Harris
Southwest side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!