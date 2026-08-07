Letter: LTEs Dale Emmel, Southeast side Aug 7, 2026 Aug 7, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Friday, 8/7/2026. No Letters To The Editor in the E-edition. Might as well not bother to print at all.Dale EmmelSoutheast sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Only in a far-left tabloid! Again, the Daily Star shows its colors. On their Front Page edition of Sat. 08/01 they TRY to Promote that mindless Biden & Trump are simi… Letter: Another massacre at the border This time it’s environmental, as three of four cottonwood trees, estimated to be over 200 years old, were destroyed July 28 - 29 near Lochiel,… Letter: Hey Boomer Remember when ICE began, and they were disappearing people off the streets, with their due process and rights being violated? I remember how y… Letter: Public Power is better than TEP. Here in Tucson we have a chance to get public power and free ourselves from the horrible mismanagement and continual rate hikes from TEP. Prim… Comments may be used in print.