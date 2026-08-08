After all the fanfare about only publishing writers once a month the Star has apparently started without fanfare or explanation to cease letters to editor. I am sorry because I found them interesting and, of course, because I regularly wrote in to the paper. I suppose you felt it necessary to eliminate more of the ever decreasing size of your paper. I realize that your writers do the best they can with what they have. Its unfortunate because the Star was once a wonderful publication. After the changes and the paper displaying news two days old, the much diminished sports page, the 3 page articles, filled with fluff, that once would have been half a page long. whew and so much more. I am an oldster and suspect I represent most of your subscribers. We have always enjoyed the news by paper and dislike the need to go to the internet. Its almost here and the Star is almost gone.