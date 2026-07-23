While the headline "Fighting for common ground" is something of a contradiction in terms, your front page feature on the ground-breaking collaboration between Ron Barber and Don Henninger is inspiring for those of us who are done with hollow ideological and political labels and are seeking common sense solutions to real problems. May the Arizona Democracy Resilience Network not only survive this dark chapter in our history but thrive on the other side of it once this page has been turned.
Will Clipman
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.