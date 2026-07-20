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Just over one year ago, my congressman, Juan Ciscomani, voted for legislation that cut AHCCCS and SNAP, restricting access to healthcare and food assistance for thousands of Arizona families. Hospitals across Arizona are struggling and closing, and hundreds of thousands of Arizonans have lost or are at risk of losing access to the food assistance they depend on.

Juan Ciscomani has ignored families like mine, who rely on these programs. It's easy to debate budget cuts in Washington, but here in the district, these decisions determine whether people can afford groceries or visit a doctor.

This is why I will be voting for JoAnna Mendoza in the upcoming congressional election. She grew up utilizing both AHCCCS and SNAP benefits, so she understands the importance of these programs for my family and the thousands of others in Arizona. I trust that she’ll fight to protect the support needed for working families.

Lila Dessen

East side