Arizona is experiencing long-term drought conditions, with nearly 85% of the state under Exceptional (D4) or Extreme (D3) drought, and severe short-term drought persisting in several counties including central Pima and Apache County (ADWR). "Overpumping has caused water levels to drop below the depth of many domestic wells, forcing residents to deepen wells, relocate, or haul water. Groundwater depletion also reduces surface flows in rivers, streams, and springs, harming ecosystems and natural habitats" (UofA). "Temperatures have been above average, and precipitation remains below normal, exacerbating water scarcity."(ADWR) There are many large scheduled projects/developments already on the books. Data centers too. Who in their right mind would say we have an assured water supply? "The Colorado River Basin is experiencing severe strain due to a combination of multi-decade drought, climate change, and historic over-allocation."(AZFamily) The decline of groundwater supplies along the Colorado River basin has been accelerating for decades, according to analysis by Arizona State.