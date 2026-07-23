Todays LTEs, July 23, were a new record for the STAR. 100% vitriolic, hate filled rants condemning the present Administration on a wide variety of actions. No balance, no consideration of fact, no thoughtful evaluation of the reason this country is still the greatest country in the world to be a citizen, but instead hate filled rhetoric. To the STAR editorial staff, you must be proud, you have achieved your goal of a one-party system that does not allow alternative voices. Shades of CNN. Keep them in the dark and feed them BS. I am confident that Zoran Mamdani would be proud of your stance. Kudos to you all!