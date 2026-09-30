Registered as an independent, looking at republicans blaming dems for high inflation and prices is really comical. President Trump is responsible for a tariff policy that has driven prices up dramatically. He is responsible for increasing diesel and gas prices that increase prices for growing products, for transporting those products to the grocery store, and the overall cost of our energy produced from fuel. If you vote for a Trump supporter and like what you see at the gas pump and every place else, don't complain about higher prices. If you don't like higher prices, vote for someone who doesn't support Trump and his policies. Simple!